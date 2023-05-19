Ayushmann Khurrana's father astrologer Pandit P Khurrana dies in Mohali, cremation to be held today...

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father, astrologer Pandit P Khurrana, passed away after battling heart-related problems on May 19. Reportedly, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Chandigarh.

According to reports, an official family statement read, "Our Dear father, P. Khurrana (Virendra Khurrana) the pillar of our life and the heartbeat of our family has left us for the heavenly abode. Cremation will be held today Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Manimajra Cremation ground".

A statement from Aparshakti's spokesperson read, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

Khurana was a renowned astrologer and had authored several books on the subject.

In 2021, Ayushmann had penned a heartfelt note for his father on Father's Day and had revealed that his dad is the reason behind 'double N and R' in his name.