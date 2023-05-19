 Ayushmann Khurrana's father astrologer Pandit P Khurrana dies in Mohali, cremation to be held today
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAyushmann Khurrana's father astrologer Pandit P Khurrana dies in Mohali, cremation to be held today

Ayushmann Khurrana's father astrologer Pandit P Khurrana dies in Mohali, cremation to be held today

According to several media reports, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 19, 2023, 04:03 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father, astrologer Pandit P Khurrana, passed away after battling heart-related problems on May 19. Reportedly, he was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Chandigarh.

According to reports, an official family statement read, "Our Dear father, P. Khurrana (Virendra Khurrana) the pillar of our life and the heartbeat of our family has left us for the heavenly abode. Cremation will be held today Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Manimajra Cremation ground".

A statement from Aparshakti's spokesperson read, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

Khurana was a renowned astrologer and had authored several books on the subject.

In 2021, Ayushmann had penned a heartfelt note for his father on Father's Day and had revealed that his dad is the reason behind 'double N and R' in his name.

Read Also
Father's Day: Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his dad is the reason behind 'double N and R' in his name
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Meet the female look-alikes of BTS’ V, Jungkook, RM and Suga

Meet the female look-alikes of BTS’ V, Jungkook, RM and Suga

Ayushmann Khurrana's father astrologer Pandit P Khurrana dies in Mohali, cremation to be held today...

Ayushmann Khurrana's father astrologer Pandit P Khurrana dies in Mohali, cremation to be held today...

Amitabh Bachchan poses near police van, shares cryptic post amid 'no helmet' controversy: 'Arrested'...

Amitabh Bachchan poses near police van, shares cryptic post amid 'no helmet' controversy: 'Arrested'...

Shah Rukh Khan setting major BFF goal as Jawan star congratulates Juhi Chawla’s daughter on...

Shah Rukh Khan setting major BFF goal as Jawan star congratulates Juhi Chawla’s daughter on...

Kathal Review: Sanya Malhotra-starrer is a social satire that is strictly enjoyable in parts

Kathal Review: Sanya Malhotra-starrer is a social satire that is strictly enjoyable in parts