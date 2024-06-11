Aparshakti Reveals Why Brother Ayushmann Khurrana Never Smoked Or Drank: 'Our Father Was Strict Person'

Aparshakti Khurana shares a close bond with his brother Ayushmann Khurrana. He recently talked about his brother's healthy lifestyle and priorities.

In a podcast with Cyrus, Aparshakti revealed how Ayushmann Khurrana never smoked or drank because he was scared of his father. He said, “Our father was a very strict person. When we finished school and entered college, he said, ‘If you want to go out and party, don’t come back home, crash at someone else’s place, no matter whose house it is, you don’t even have to tell me. There is no problem. But the day I get to know that you are drinking and smoking, you are done.’ So, we never tried it,”

He was also questioned about how he dealt with the family pressure; he expressed, “I was very scared of my father. To make it worse, he was an astrologer too. He would have instantly known that I was drinking. So, neither of us ever tried drinking or smoking. Once you cross that age and college, the charm (of drinking and smoking) ends.”

Their father, astrologer and numerologist P Khurana, died on May 19, 2023, in Mohali, Chandigarh, due to prolonged illness. Both brothers have shared the news on social media and expressed their gratitude and love.

On the work front, Aparshakti was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen’s streaming series Jubilee.

On the other hand, Ayushmann’s previous film was Raaj Shaandilyaa’s Dream Girl 2.