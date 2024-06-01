Ayushmann Khurrana Casts His Vote In Punjab, Says 'You Will Not Have Any Right To Complain If You...' (VIDEO)

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was among the early voters in Punjab as polling for the Lok Sabha Elections Phase 7 began on Saturday morning (June 1). The actor was spotted outside DAV School in Chandigarh, as he arrived at the polling booth to cast his vote. He also interacted with media persons and appealed to the people to step out and vote.

In a video, Ayushmann is heard saying, "I have come here especially from Mumbai to cast my vote. It feels very good. I want to appeal all to cast their vote to form the government of their choice."

He added, "For the next five years, you will not have any right to complain if you don't vote."

The actor also flaunted his inked finger while posing for media. Take a look:

Other celebrities like Kirron Kher and Gul Panag also cast their votes in Punjab on Saturday.

Ayushmann was roped in by the Election Commission of India (ECI) to encourage young voters to participate in the Lok Sabha elections.

"I completely believe in the fact that everyone must participate in the electoral process and exercise their right to vote. We must all contribute in choosing the leaders who would represent us in the Parliament for the next five years, thus participating in nation-building," he earlier told IANS.

Meanwhile, ont he work front, Ayushmann will be seen alongside actress Sara Ali Khan in an action comedy, which will be produced by filmmakers Karan Johar and Guneet Monga. Directed by Aakash Kaushik, the project will mark Ayushmann's debut collaboration with Karan.