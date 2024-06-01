Mithun Chakraborty Says He Waited 40 Mins In Queue To Cast His Vote In Kolkata: 'I'm A BJP Cadre, It Was My Duty' (VIDEO)

Actor and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Mithun Chakraborty stepped out to cast his vote in Kolkata in the seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Saturday (June 1). He cast his vote at a polling station in Belgachia in Kolkata and while interacting with media persons, he said he stood in queue for 40 minutes as he wanted to perform his duty.

Several pictures and videos of the actor-politician have surfaced on social media platforms. He is seen wearing a black kurta paired with a cap and sunglasses.

Talking to reporters outside the polling booth, he said, "As a citizen, it was my duty to vote and so I did. I waited in the queue for 40 minutes and then cast my vote. People told me to go ahead and break the queue to vote but I didn't."

The actor also said that he will not talk about politics from now. "I have fulfilled my political duties and from now on I will only be talking about films," he stated.

VIDEO | "As a citizen, it was my duty to vote and so I did. I waited in the queue for 40 minutes and then cast my vote. I have fulfilled my political duties and from now on I will only be talking about films," says actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty after casting vote in… pic.twitter.com/CTVn913BGi — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 1, 2024

In February 2024, the 73-year-old actor was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata after having symptoms of an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident. However, he recovered soon and was discharged from the hospital.

Mithun joined politics in 2014 when he was nominated for the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament elections by the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. In December 2016, he resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP and joined PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance. He gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s with his charismatic performances in action, drama, and dance-oriented movies. He is particularly known for his iconic dance style and has been given the nickname Disco Dancer for his role in the 1982 film of the same name.