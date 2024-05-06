Mithun Chakraborty Calls PM Modi 'Incredibly Responsive': 'Longest He Took To Reply To My Message Was 23 Minutes'

Veteran Bollywood actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him 'incredibly responsive' and 'completely natural' in behaviour. The actor also shared some interesting and lesser-known facts about the PM.

Recalling one of his meetings at an event in West Bengal with PM Modi, the actor reportedly said, "Soon after the meeting, he called - 'Mithun da, I wish to speak to you for some time'. Those 10 minutes were truly charismatic. Not because he is the Prime Minister, but due to his natural behaviour and responsive nature. The impact is still on me."

The actor said that he was expecting him to reply to his message after two to three days, however, he said that the PM was quite prompt. "He is quite busy, so it's natural to expect replies after 2-3 days. But I receive responses within 10-15 minutes. Once, I noted on my watch that the longest time he took to reply to my message was just 23 minutes. Another instance, when he was in Germany and in a different time zone, he still replied promptly, saying that we shall discuss tomorrow," the actor said, as quoted by an account named Modi Story on X.

Mithun said that PM Modi is someone who never resorts to the common rhetoric of 'Let's see.' He added that the PM always 'invites' people to discuss various issues.

In April 2024, Mithun was conferred with Padma Bhushan by President Droupadi Murmu. He paid a visit to PM Modi and his son shared photos of the meeting on Instagram.

Mithun joined politics in 2014 when he was nominated for the Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament elections by the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. In December 2016, he resigned as a Rajya Sabha MP and joined PM Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in March 2021.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance.

He gained popularity in the 1980s and 1990s with his charismatic performances in action, drama, and dance-oriented movies. He is particularly known for his iconic dance style and has been given the nickname Disco Dancer for his role in the 1982 film of the same name.