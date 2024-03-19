When Salman Khan Asked Mithun Chakraborty's Son Namashi To 'F**k Off', Threatened To Throw Him Off Set

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is known to have his way with celebs, and recently, Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty recalled an incident when the 'Kick' actor had threatened to throw him out of the sets of his film.

During a chat with Lehren Retro, Namashi recalled that Salman was shooting for his 2021 film Radhe in Mumbai and Namashi had just wrapped the shoot of his own film, Bad Boy, post which he went to meet the superstar.

"I went and touched his feet, and I can say this on camera, he said, ‘F**k off’. He gave me a hug and said, ‘I am as old as you are, don’t do this bulls**t with me. If you ever do this again, especially if Disha Patani is sitting here, I’m going to throw you off the set’," Namashi revealed.

He added that it's the first rule of meeting Salman that one should not touch his feet.

Namashi's brother Mimoh too heaped praise on Salman and stated that he was a "very perceptive man", who understood the workings of the film industry in depth.

Read Also Salman Khan DELETES Laapataa Ladies Post After Major Goof Up, Shares New One To Praise Kiran Rao

Namashi also mentioned how people from the industry have always had their backs, and the friends of Mithun, including Shah Rukh Khan, Jackie Shroff and Govinda, continue to support them. Mimoh added that Salman and Karan Johar were the only people who stood by him and helped him out when everyone else had turned their backs on him after his films failed to perform at the box office.

Namashi marked his Bollywood debut with the film Bad Boy in 2023, however, it failed miserably at the box office. He will be next seen in a project by ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.