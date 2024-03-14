Salman Khan DELETES Laapataa Ladies Post After Major Goof Up, Shares New One To Praise Kiran Rao

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has shared a fresh post to praise filmmaker Kiran Rao for her latest release Laapataa Ladies. For those unversed, Salman was trolled for his now-deleted post in which he congratulated Kiran for her 'debut' as a director. However, netizens were quick to point out the error in the post and reminded Salman that Kiran's directorial debut was Dhobi Ghat which released in 2011.

Almost a day after the goof up, Salman posted a fresh note for Kiran which read, "Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath?"

His earlier post read, "Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath?"

Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath ? — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 14, 2024

Laapataa Ladies is Kiran's second directorial film which stars Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan among others. It hit the big screens on March 1. The film has been receiving rave reviews from critics as well as the audience.

Shot in a Madhya Pradesh village, Laapataa Ladies is a comic take on two brides in rural India who accidently get swapped during a train journey.

Meanwhile, talking about Salman's work front, the actor was last seen in Tiger 3, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles.

Recently, he announced a new film with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala, which is slated to release on Eid 2025. Besides, Salman also has Karan Johar's The Bull, Kick 2 and a film with Sooraj Barjatya in the pipeline.