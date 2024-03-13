Netizens SLAM Salman Khan For Calling Laapataa Ladies As Kiran Rao's Debut Film: 'Bhai Ko Batao Dhobi Ghat Ek Movie Aayi Thi'

A few days ago, Laapataa Ladies was theatrically released on 1 March 2024 and directed by Kiran Rao. Starring Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan.

On March 13, Salman Khan took to his Twitter handle and lauded Laapataa Ladies, in his tweet, he said, "Just saw Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies. Wah wah Kiran. I really enjoyed it n so did my father. Congrats on your debut as a director, superb job. Kab kaam karogi mere saath?"

Check it out:

However, the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor was trolled by netizens after he called Laapataa Ladies her 'debut film' as she made her directorial debut with Dhobi Ghat in 2011.

A user said, "Dhobi ghat was her debut movie as a director!" Another user added, "Sir debut nahi hai, dhobhi ghaat banaye hai ma'am ne pehle." A third user said, "Debut?! Arre bhai ko koi batao ki Dhobi Ghat naam ki bhi ek movie aayi thi."

Take a look at the comments:

Read Also Watch: Salman Khan Reprimands Fan For Recording Selfie Video At Airport Without His Consent

Talking about Salman's work front, the actor was last seen in Tiger 3, which starred Emraan Hashmi and Katrina Kaif in the lead.

Recently, Khan announced a new film with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss, Sajid Nadiadwala for his upcoming film, which is slated to release on Eid 2025.