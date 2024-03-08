Watch: Salman Khan Reprimands Fan For Recording Selfie Video At Airport Without His Consent

Bollywood actor Salman Khan lost his cool at a fan who tried to record his video at the airport. A video has gone viral on social media platforms in which the actor is spotted reprimanding the fan for recording the video without his consent.

The undated video on Reddit shows Salman walking at the airport premises with an airline staff. He was seen wearing a green jacket and black cap. As the fan captured the actor from a distance, the airline staff signalled the fan to stop recording.

Salman also turned at the fan and and directed a stern and displeased look at him. The actor also indicated to the fan that recording a video was not permitted. Salman looked visibly angry at the fan.

Soon after the video went viral, a user commented, "Bhoi’s mood is ever changing…one time he will be all happy and then all of a sudden will turn into an angry hulk. His dialogue suits him ‘main dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahi’."

Another wrote, "Stop taking celebrities for granted, ask permission before shooting. This would be basic manners of expected of humans."

"Salman gives photos to people who.ask, he gets super irritated when people directly start taking pictures and videos without asking. This is what I have observed," wrote another user.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is enjoying the success of his latest film, Tiger 3, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. He will next be seen in Karan Johar's film, The Bull.

However, the shoot of the film has reportedly been pushed for a couple of months due to the India-Maldives conflict. Karan is producing the film and it will be directed by Shershaah director Vishnu Varadhan. The movie was scheduled to go on floors in February 2024, however, it's first shoot schedule has been postponed.

Salman will also be seen in Tiger vs Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan. He also has Kick 2 and a film with Sooraj Barjatya in the pipeline.