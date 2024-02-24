Salman Khan Kisses Mother Salma, Enjoys Fries With Kids At CCL In Sharjah; Video Goes Viral

Superstar Salman Khan recently attended the Celebrity Cricket League in Sharjah and what grabbed the attention of his fans was the special gesture towards his mother at a CCL match.

Salman shared a video which begins with the actor's stunning entry into the stadium. It then shows him planting kisses on his mother Salma Khan's cheeks. Later in the video, Salman is seen having fun with his nephew Ahil and niece Ayat.

The two kids were spotted feeding him some French Fries while engaging in a fun chat. Then he can be seen waving at his fans. He wrote in the caption, "#ccl @mumbaiheroesofficial @sohailkhanofficial @jordy_patel @beingshera @prashantroyalty"

Commenting on his video, Abdu Rozik dropped heart emojis and wrote, "Umi...." While one of the fans mentioned, "Love You SIR"

The 'Tiger 3' actor was seen at CCL in Sharjah to attend the opening match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers. He has joined his brother and actor Sohail Khan for CCL Season 10 in Sharjah.

In the viral video and pictures, Salman was seen with Sohail, his sister Arpita Khan Sharma and Arpita's kids. A picture is also doing rounds on social media where Salman Khan is standing with the CCL Trophy.

The grand league has begun on February 23 in Sharjah, and will run for three weekends in India also, featuring 20 matches.

CCL Season 10 will feature over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries, including Hindi, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Among the celebrities involved with CCL are Salman Khan, the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, Riteish Deshmukh, the Captain of Mumbai Heroes, Sohail Khan, the Owner of Mumbai Heroes, Venkatesh, the Brand Ambassador of Telugu Warriors, Akhil Akkineni, Captain of Telugu Warriors, Arya, Captain of Chennai Rhinos, Sudeep, Captain of Karnataka Bulldozers, Mohanlal, Co-owner of Kerala Strikers, Indrajith, Captain of Kerala Strikers, Manoj Tiwari, Captain of Bhojpuri Dabbangs, Sonu Sood, Captain of Punjab De Sher, and Boney Kapoor, Owner of Bengal Tigers along with team Captain Jissu Sengupta.

The adrenaline-pumping tournament will be live-streamed on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Jio Cinema along with multiple regional channels.