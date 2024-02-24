Video: Shah Rukh Khan's Speech On 'Naari Shakti' At WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Goes Viral

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 opening ceremony at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru was a star-studded event. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan captivated the audiences with his power-packed performance at the grand event.

King Khan started his performance with a long speech about "Naari-Shakti".

He said, "Welcome to the Women's Premiere League 2024. Hamara desh sadiyon se hi naari Shakti par depend karta hai, chahe wo bharat maa ho, dharti maa ho, Shakti maa ho, devi maa ho ya humare gharon mein baithi hui humari pyari pyari maa ho. Women have been running companies as CEOs, they have been running households as mothers and nurturing children. Women have always ruled."

SRK praised women for "challenging all stereotypes" and wished WPL teams good luck for the upcoming matches.

SRK ROCKS WPL

Watch the entire speech of King Khan here 🔥

pic.twitter.com/gbbMzLngSb — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) February 23, 2024

"Aur jis desh ki neev Naari Shakti par aadhaarit ho, wahan par mahilaaon ko koi nahi rok sakta. So they are going to break all the walls and challenge all stereotypes. Aur agar har field mein itni unnati kar chuki hain toh sports mein kyu nahi? Aur yahi khayal tha WPL ke initiative ka by BCCI under the auspices of Mr Jay Shah. The next 30 days is not only about women and their power, it's not only about cricket and the goodness of sports, it's about the rise of women to carve a place for themselves, the rise of Queens in their Queendom," he added.

SRK then started his performance in 'Pathaan' style and said, "Party agar Pathaan ke ghar rakhoge toh mehmaan nawazi ke liye Pathaan toh aaega hi." The superstar grooved to 'Jhomme Jo Pathaan' and 'Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya'.

SOUND ON 😍



@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/WLjSmCxVXL — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

The 'Don' actor wore an all-black outfit. He looked stylish in a black deep-neck shirt with golden buttons on it paired with matching black pants. He was seen sporting a long hair look and accessorised his look with a golden and black belt and black shades.

Several pictures and videos of SRK performing at the opening ceremony went viral on social media.

Besides SRK, actors Kartik Aaryan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff and Sidharth Malhotra also performed at the opening ceremony.

The tournament will go on till March 17 and will be held in Bengaluru and Delhi. The summit clash will take place on March 17 in New Delhi while the eliminator will be played on March 15.