WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony Visuals & Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor Among Host Of Bollywood Heroes All Set To Enthrall Fans

WPL Opening Ceremony Live Updates:

Archana Vijaya gets things started by announcing that actor Kartik Aryan will be the first to perform on the stage which has been set up in the middle of the ground.

The eagerly anticipated second season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) is poised to commence with a grand opening ceremony at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Mumbai Indians will clash with Meg Lanning's Delhi Capitals in an exciting face-off.

Bollywood heroes to light up Opening Ceremony

But prior to the ladies taking the field, a host of Bollywood heroes will grace the iconic venue, promising a dazzling spectacle for the thousands of fans expected to attend.

Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aryan and Siddharth Malhotra are going to perform one after another at the opening ceremony, which will begin half-an-hour before the toss at 6.30 pm IST.

WPL 2024 preview

After the foreign stars shone brightly in the inaugural edition held in Mumbai, this year's tournament adopts a multi-city format, with New Delhi serving as the other host city.

Amid the influx of overseas talent, young domestic cricketers are hopeful of making a significant impact in this WPL edition. The clash between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will kick off the action at 7.30 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Teams (from): Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan.

Delhi Capitals: Meg Lanning (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Laura Harris, Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Annabel Sutherland, Arundathi Reddy, Ashwani Kumari, Jess Jonassen, Marizanne Kapp, Sneha Deepthi, Minnu Mani, Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey, Aparna Mondal, Taniyaa Bhatia, Poonam Yadav, Titas Sadhu.

Match starts at 7.30 PM IST.