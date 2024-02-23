Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Strikes His Iconic Pose With All 5 Captains At WPL 2024 Opening Ceremony

Bollywood's badshah Shah Rukh Khan set the stage on fire at the Women's Premier League (WPL 2024) opening ceremony along with a host of other superstars as the much-awaited tournament began at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru on Friday.

SRK performed along with Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, Kartik Aaryan and Varun Dhawan with each Bollywood star representing one of the five participating teams.

Kartik Aryan, representing Gujarat Titans, initiated the ceremony with a performance of his chart-topping songs.

The star-studded lineup continued with Sidharth Malhotra for Delhi Capitals, Tiger Shroff for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Varun Dhawan for UP Warriorz, and Shahid Kapoor for the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

Shah Rukh was the last one to take the stage and he ended the opening ceremony by calling all five captains to perform with him.

Smriti Mandhana (Royal Challengers Bangalore), Harmanpreet Kaur (Mumbai Indians), Meg Lanning (Delhi Capitals), Beth Mooney (Gujarat Giants) and Alyssa Healy (UP Warriors) arrived on a chariot with the trophy, placing it on stage before striking SRK's signature pose alongside the actor.

Harmanpreet symbolically lifted the previous year's trophy won by Mumbai Indians, officially inaugurating the tournament.

Following this, the women took their seats, capturing moments with Shah Rukh amidst a backdrop of fireworks illuminating the night sky, accompanied by enthusiastic cheers from the spectators.

The iconic venue will host the first match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals from 7.30 pm IST.