Aparshakti Khurana's Playdate With Daughter Arzoie, In Pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023

Bollywood actor Aparshakti Khurana dived into the weekend on Saturday with his little daughter Arzoie

The father-daughter duo lit up Instagram after Aparshakti shared a slew of pictures with the tiny tot

In the photos, Arzoie can be seen having a fun day roaming around on her papa's shoulder

The two even spent some quality time playing in their sprawling lawn

Arzoie was the cutest button as she twinned with her father on the playground

Aparshakti and wife Aakriti welcomed their firstborn in August 2021

The actor is often seen spending some cute quality time with his daughter when he is not at work

