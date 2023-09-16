SIIMA Awards 2023 Day 1: Jr NTR, Mrunal Thakur & Others Dazzle In Dubai

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2023
The prestigious SIIMA Awards 2023 was held in Dubai on September 15, Friday, and several celebs graced the event on its first day. Actor Jr NTR looked dapper as he stole the show in a black suit
Mrunal Thakur, who won the Best Actress Award, dazzled in a pink gown
Kantara fame Rishab Shetty was all decked up in a black bandhgala
Rana Daggubati added a splash of quirk to his regular black suit with a hat
Shruti Haasan made heads turn in a black one-shoulder gown
Adivi Sesh looked handsome in his monochromatic look with his nerdy specs
Lakshmi Manchu exuded Kim Kardashian vibes in a shimmery grey saree
Lyricist Chandrabose posed for the paparazzi as he walked the red carpet
Sreeleela hopped on to the Barbie trend and looked gorgeous in a black and pink gown
Srinidhi Shetty dazzled in a shimmery ivory saree
Sreenivas Bellamkonda looked charming in his sequined black tux
Shirley Setia looked pretty in a pink off-shoulder gown
Casting director Mukesh Chhabra was also present at the SIIMA Awards
