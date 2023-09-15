Jawan Success Meet: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone & Others Arrive In Style

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 15, 2023
For the Jawan event today, Shah Rukh Khan looked as handsome as ever as he donned a black suit.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Deepika Padukone stunned in a white Sabyasachi saree and paired it with a halter-neck, backless blouse.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Keeping it casual, Vijay Sethupathi, aka Kalee, wore a blue striped shirt and paired it with cream-coloured trousers.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Atlee, director of Jawan donned a suit for the event today.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Sanya Malhotra, aka Dr. Eeram, wore a cream cut-out bodycon dress.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Sunil Grover, who played the role of Irani in Jawan, wore an all-black outfit.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Raja Kumari and Anirudh Ravichander set the stage on fire as they sung hit tracks from Jawan.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone grooved to the beats of Chaleya from Jawan with Anirudh Ravichander during the post-release event.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
Shah Rukh Khan did the hook step of Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan at the event today.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.
The entire cast of Jawan joined Shah Rukh Khan and danced to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla.