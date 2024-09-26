'Had Only ₹556 Left': Aparshakti Khurana Recalls 'Difficult' Days During Financial Crisis In Delhi...

Aparshakti Khurana, who was last seen in the blockbuster film Stree 2, opened up about his financial struggles before he became an actor. Born and raised in Chandigarh, Aparshakti started his career as a radio jockey in Delhi. He was well-known for his voice, but acting was always at the back of his mind. He moved to Mumbai to become an actor and just like many newcomers, faced a lot of challenges.

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Aparshakti recalled his struggling days and revealed how even meeting casting directors was difficult for him. He also stated that there was a time when he had only Rs 556 in his bank account.

The actor said, "It was difficult. There were many days when getting a role was out of the question; you couldn't even get into a casting director's office. I remember when I used to come to Delhi from Chandigarh for work, I used to face financial hardships."

Aparshakti added, "I used to work in Delhi. Once, at the end of the month, I really needed money, and when I withdrew from the ATM, I only had 556 rupees left. I’ve been through tough times. I've struggled with financial issues, but now, looking back, I feel humble. I believe that our struggles teach us the value of success."

Aparshakti's first big break came in 2016 with the film Dangal, where he played the role of Geeta and Babita Phogat's cousin. He is also known for his roles in projects like Jubilee, Stree, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Luka Chuppi, and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Meanwhile, with the record breaking success of Stree 2, the cast and crew of the film have been on a roll. While all the characters in the film have gone ahead to be loved amid the audience, one character, who's 'lullaby' in particular has won hearts is Aparshakti. He played the role of 'Bittu' in the horror-comedy. The film also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Abhishek Banerjee and Pankaj Tripathi.

Aparshakti's film Berlin, which had its world premiere in 2023 at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles, recently released on an OTT platform. It also features Rahul Bose.