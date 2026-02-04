'Been 18-Month-Long Battle...': Celina Jaitly Reacts As Delhi HC Orders Legal Aid For Brother, Retired Army Major Vikrant Detained In UAE

Celina Jaitly, Vikrant Jaitly | Photo Via/ANI

Actress Celina Jaitly’s brother, retired Indian Army Major Vikrant Jaitly, who has been detained in the UAE since September 6, 2024, received a significant legal relief after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to issue an order appointing legal firm Al Maree Partners to represent him. Expressing relief, the actress stated that her brother had been without legal representation for the past 18 months.

'Has Been An 18-Month-Long Battle...': Celina Jaitly

Speaking to ANI, the actress said, "This has been an 18-month-long battle for us. Today, after 18 months, my brother and our country's soldier finally has his dignity given back to him. The Justice kindly passed the order for Almarri Partners and advocates in the UAE to represent Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly... We want to bring him back, and I'm sure now things will move in a very positive direction and very fast..."

Check out the video:

#WATCH | Delhi: Speaking on retired Indian Army Major Vikrant Jaitly's case, Celina Jaitly says, "This has been an 18-month-long battle for us. Today, after 18 months, my brother and our country's soldier finally has his dignity given back to him. The Justice kindly passed the… pic.twitter.com/trEiqOGyUY — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

Further, Celina's advocate Raghav Kacker, speaking on Vikrant's case, said they had received a 'really good order' from the Delhi High Court, with the judge agreeing to direct the MEA to appoint a Dubai-based lawyer they had identified, who has consented to represent Vikrant.

#WATCH | Delhi: Speaking on retired Indian Army Major Vikrant Jaitly's case, Celina Jaitly's advocate, Raghav Kacker, says, "We have got a really good order from the Delhi High Court... The Justice has agreed to direct the MEA to appoint a lawyer we had found in Dubai... who has… pic.twitter.com/wTfJybPI9X — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2026

He added that the appointment letter is crucial as it will enable them to obtain a power of attorney from Vikrant and formally initiate his defence. Expressing optimism, Kacker said they are hopeful of securing a swift release, particularly in light of the recent agreement between India and the UAE.

Celina Jaitly Files Domestic Violence Case Against Husband Peter Haag

Apart from her brother's case, Celina is also fighting a legal battle in her personal life. She has moved the court against Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag under the Domestic Violence Act, accusing him of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation. ANI reported that the actress has sought Rs 50 crore in damages, in addition to compensation for loss of income and property.

Celina Jaitly Says Husband Served Divorce Notice On 15th Wedding Anniversary

Recently, in a social media post, the No Entry actress revealed that she was served divorce papers by her husband under the pretext of collecting a gift for their 15th wedding anniversary. She also spoke about her alleged abuse, separation from her children, and the legal battles she claims to be facing.

Celina and Peter married in September 2010 and share three children.