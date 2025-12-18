OTT Releases This Week: From The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 4 To Emily In Paris Season 5, Check The List Of Films & Shows For Weekend Watch

By: Sunanda Singh | December 18, 2025
The weekend has arrived, and some of the newest releases have arrived. We present a compilation of movies and shows available on digital platforms, which are mentioned in the following slides:
Kapil Sharma's comedy show, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge, has returned for its fourth season and is now premiering on Netflix
Madhuri Dixit portrays a complex, morally ambiguous character in the psychological thriller series Mrs. Deshpande. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Starring Kim Da-mi and Park Hae-soo, The Great Flood is a science fiction disaster film featuring a colossal flood that inundates the planet, leaving an AI researcher (An Na) and her child trapped in their drowning apartment. It is streaming on Netflix
Raat Akeli Hai – The Bansal Murders revolves around the mysterious death of the influential Bansal family patriarch, who is found dead under suspicious circumstances. It is streaming on Netflix
Four More Shots Please! has returned for its final season (Season 4). The series continues to follow four friends navigating their personal and professional lives. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Dominic and the Ladies' Purse is a mystery comedy thriller film starring Megastar Mammootty. The film tells the story of a financially struggling former police officer turned detective, who accepts a seemingly straightforward assignment from his landlady: to locate the owner of a missing purse. It is streaming on ZEE5
The hit romantic series, Emily in Paris has returned for its fifth season. The series revolves around an American woman, Emily, living in Chicago, who decides to move to Paris after finding a better job opportunity. It is streaming on Netflix
