Reduce Excess Body Fat At Home With THESE Simple Tips

Excess body fat is harmful and can lead to serious health issues. With obesity rates rising globally, including in India, it is essential to manage and understand this growing concern.

Obesity Talks

Obesity is becoming a bigger concern in Indians of all ages. Bad diet choices like eating fatty and processed foods, play a big role. Urban lifestyles like less physical activity and more time sitting adds to the issue. Metabolic problems in adults also add to the issue.

Obesity raises your risk for many long-term health problems, including heart disease, cancer, and type 2 diabetes. Carrying extra weight can also cause joint pain, depression, low self-esteem, pregnancy complications, kidney issues, and a higher chance of infections.

Ayurveda considers obesity as a systemic metabolic disorder. Balancing the doshas is the key to treating it. The Ayurvedic reasons include imbalance in the Kapha Dosha, weak digestive fire or Agni, unfit fat metabolism, and obstruction of channel.

It is time to consider simple tips from Ayurveda and Patanjali products to manage your obesity and live a longer life and healthy living.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Obesity

Herbs: Several herbs in Ayurveda help in weight management and reduction. Include herbs like Triphala, Guggul, Fenugreek, Punarnava, Cinnamon, Trikatu, Ginger, Cumin, and Pepper.

Diet: Follow a warm, palatable, and light Kapha-pacifying diet. Include seasonal vegetables, whole grains, and legumes. Avoid odd food mixes, oily, and processed food.

Care: Eating on time, meditation and drinking regular warm water goes a long way in weight management and loss.

Exercise: Regular exercise routine like Yoga, walking, and hitting the gym reduce the weight, and keep you healthy. It supports your long-term plan to manage weight.

Patanjali products support holistic obesity management. Divya Weightgo Tablet 60 N (39 Gms) helps reduce fat growth by promoting metabolism and digestion, aids detoxification, and supports energy levels. It contains Ashwagandha, Katutumbi, Amla, Gokhru, Giloy, and more, known in Ayurveda for their actions on fat regulation and overall vitality.

Also try Divya Medohar Vati (78 Gms) for weight management as it removes excess fat and stopps new build-up, improves digestion and metabolism, and provides holistic health. It includes Ayurvedic herbs like Amla, Baheda, Guggul Shuddha, Kutaki, and Shilajit Shuddha.

Or pick Patanjali Nutrela Slim Choice Powder (500 Gms) to help in weight management, control hunger and sugar cravings, and boosts metabolism. It contains Whey, Green Tea, Cinnamon, Ashwagandha Moringa, and other important ingredients.

Obesity is a manageable health issue. All you need is to be motivated, follow the simple tips and Ayurveda and pick Patanjali products to help in your journey.