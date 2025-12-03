Shilpa Shetty Explains Why Glute Training Matters: Shows The Right Way Of Performing Exercises

When people think of fitness goals, they often jump straight to toned abs, sculpted arms, or powerful legs. Yet one muscle group quietly drives almost every movement you make: the glutes. These powerhouse muscles are essential for posture, balance, hip mobility, and overall strength. And thanks to Shilpa Shetty’s recent Instagram workout, glute training is once again at the centre of fitness discussions.

Shilpa Shetty puts the spotlight on glute strength

In her latest fitness video, Shilpa is seen performing a slow, disciplined glute sequence, captioned light-heartedly with “Glutes on.” The vibe is playful, but the technique she showcases is rooted in correct biomechanics and intelligent programming.

Her routine demonstrates the impact of deep hip-flexion movements, which help the gluteus maximus generate greater hypertrophy. This kind of training encourages lean muscle development, improves power output, and contributes to stronger functional movement patterns.

Why elevation makes a difference

One standout detail in Shilpa’s workout is the use of elevation. By raising the working leg, she shifts the effort toward the posterior chain, the glutes, hamstrings, and lower back. This setup reduces excessive arching of the lumbar spine, promotes cleaner form, and ensures the muscles are doing the work rather than the joints.

The power of lateral tension

Shilpa also incorporates a resistance band, a small tool that dramatically intensifies activation. The band provides lateral tension, encouraging the glute medius and upper-glute muscles to fire more effectively. These muscles play a vital role in hip stability, balance, and knee alignment, all crucial for preventing injuries and enhancing athletic performance.

Proper glute engagement supports posterior pelvic tilt control, which reduces strain on the lower back and boosts stability during squats, deadlifts, and other compound lifts. Whether you’re a runner, lifter, dancer, or beginner, strong glutes help correct imbalances and improve overall mobility.

For those inspired to recreate her session, Shilpa suggests 3 sets of 20 repetitions, finishing each set with 20 band-abduction pulses to maximise activation.

Understanding the three glute muscles

A targeted glute routine trains all three muscles:

-Gluteus maximus: responsible for hip extension and overall power.

-Gluteus medius: stabilises the pelvis and controls hip abduction.

-Gluteus minimus: supports internal and external rotation of the hip.

Together, they form the base of a strong lower body.