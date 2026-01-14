King Kohli Mania! Virat Kohli Reclaims World No. 1 Batter Spot Ahead Of IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

Image: X

Indian batting legend Virat Kohli has climbed to the top of the ICC Men’s ODI batting rankings, becoming the world’s No. 1 ranked ODI batter just before India’s second One-Day International against New Zealand in Rajkot. His return to the summit comes on the back of a string of impressive performances, including a match-winning 93 in India’s first ODI victory in Vadodara.

Kohli’s resurgence at the top of the charts underscores the remarkable longevity and consistency of his career. At 37, he continues to dominate the 50-over format, leveraging his experience and adaptability to remain one of cricket’s most feared batters. His ability to play high-impact innings under pressure has been on full display, as India seek to maintain momentum against a competitive New Zealand side in the ongoing three-match series.

The rise to No. 1 also highlights Kohli’s status among the modern greats of the game, reinforcing his legacy as one of the most prolific ODI batsmen in cricket history. Fans and experts alike will be watching closely as he leads India’s batting charge in the upcoming Rajkot clash, a match that presents another opportunity to build on his extraordinary form.

Virat Kohli Hilariously Imitates Shreyas Iyer's Walk Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI In Vadodara; Video Goes Viral

In a lighthearted moment that had fans and teammates smiling, Virat Kohli was spotted imitating Shreyas Iyer’s walk ahead of India’s first ODI against New Zealand in Vadodara. The playful mimicry occurred as players lined up for the national anthem, showcasing Kohli’s humorous side before the high-stakes clash.

The moment, captured on camera, quickly made rounds on social media, with cricket enthusiasts praising Kohli’s ability to balance competitiveness with fun. Fellow teammate were seen laughing at the imitation, adding to the cheerful atmosphere in the Indian dressing room.

On the field, India carried the momentum from the lighthearted pre-match scene into a strong performance, ultimately winning the match by 4 wickets. Kohli’s leadership and batting helped the team secure a solid start in the three-match series against the Kiwis.

Fans appreciated seeing this side of Kohli, highlighting that even in professional sports, moments of camaraderie and humor can shine through. The playful antics added a refreshing human touch to the intense competition ahead of the series.