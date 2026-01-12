 Who Is Alvaro Arbeloa? Real Madrid Announce New Manager After Xabi Alonso Exit
Who Is Alvaro Arbeloa? Real Madrid Announce New Manager After Xabi Alonso Exit

Real Madrid have announced the exit of Xabi Alonso on Monday, following the club's defeat in the Super Copa Final to FC Barcelona. Alonso was in charge for 7 months but leave Bernabeu with immediate effect. Los Blancos have since announced Alvaro Arbeloa as his replacement, who takes charge starting with the Copa Del Rey match on Wednesday.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:44 PM IST
article-image
Alvaro Arbeloa takes charge starting with the Copa Del Rey match on Wednesday. |

One legend replaces another. After sacking Xabi Alonso, Real Madrid have turned to yet another former player to rescue their season. Los Blancos confirmed on Monday that Alvaro Arbeloa will take over as the new Real Madrid manager.

Arbeloa steps up from coaching the club’s B team, a job he took the same time as Alonso took the main team role. However, He has been a coach in the Madrid set-up since since 2020. As coach of the Under-19s, Arbeloa won the treble in the 2022-2023 season and the League in the 2024-2025 season.

He played for Real Madrid between 2009 and 2016, making 238 official appearances. During that time, he won eight titles: two Champions Leagues, one Club World Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one La Liga title, two Copa del Rey trophies, and one Spanish Super Cup.

He was also part of the legendary Spain side that won the FIFA World Cup in 2010 and two European Cup titles in 2008 and 2012.

article-image

The Real Madrid job will be Arbeloa's first first team managerial job. He will have a herculean task at hand, trying to chase down Hansi Flick's robust Barcelona side down for the title. The former defender will hope to translate his club career and youth coaching success into the top level and steer his beloved club into clear waters.

Arbeloa's first game in charge will be in the Copa Del Rey against Albacete, who are 17th in second division.

