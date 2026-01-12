Giles Shield 2026: Anup's Brilliant Ton Powers Dnyandeep

The toss was conducted by Nadim Memon for the first semi-final of 124th Giles Shield Cricket Tournament, between Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Primary and Secondary School Vs IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium School at Parsee Gymkhana. Caps and T-shirts were also given to the budding cricketers.

The second semi-final between Rizvi Springfield and Swami Vivekanand International SSC will begin from tomorrow i.e. 13th-15th January 2026 at MCA, BKC.

Put into bat first, Dnyandeep Seva Mandal notched up a great 340 all out in 75.1 overs. Anup Yadav was the top scorer smashing a brilliant ton, 127 in 95 balls which included 24 boundaries and 1 six. Opener Neil Naik also made a good 95 runs, with 14 fours. Shivam Singh on the other hand contributed 41. V N Sule Guruji’s left arm spinner Sharvil Nalawade grabbed a five-wicket haul, (5-94) in 17.1 overs. Medium pacer Aaradhya Kadam also picked 3 wickets. In reply, VN Sule Guruji were 19-0 in 9 overs at stumps on day 1.

Brief Scores- End of Day 1

Semi Finals Matches

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s Primary & Secondary School: 340 all out in 75.1 overs Anup Yadav 127, 95 balls, 121 mins, 24x4s, 1x6s, Neil Naik 95, 176 balls, 216 mins, 17x4s, Shivam Singh 41, 52 balls, 62 mins, 6x4s, Sharvil Nalawade (SLA) 5/94, Aaradhya Kadam (RAM) 3/59, Jay Mhatre (SLA) 2/62 vs VN Sule Guruji English Medium School: 19-0 in 9 overs