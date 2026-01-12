 Giles Shield 2026: Anup's Brilliant Ton Powers Dnyandeep
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGiles Shield 2026: Anup's Brilliant Ton Powers Dnyandeep

Giles Shield 2026: Anup's Brilliant Ton Powers Dnyandeep

The toss was conducted by Nadim Memon for the first semi-final of 124th Giles Shield Cricket Tournament, between Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Primary and Secondary School Vs IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium School at Parsee Gymkhana. Caps and T-shirts were also given to the budding cricketers.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Monday, January 12, 2026, 11:39 PM IST
article-image

The toss was conducted by Nadim Memon for the first semi-final of 124th Giles Shield Cricket Tournament, between Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Primary and Secondary School Vs IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium School at Parsee Gymkhana. Caps and T-shirts were also given to the budding cricketers.

The second semi-final between Rizvi Springfield and Swami Vivekanand International SSC will begin from tomorrow i.e. 13th-15th January 2026 at MCA, BKC.

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal Primary and Secondary School Vs IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium School at Parsee Gymkhana

Put into bat first, Dnyandeep Seva Mandal notched up a great 340 all out in 75.1 overs. Anup Yadav was the top scorer smashing a brilliant ton, 127 in 95 balls which included 24 boundaries and 1 six. Opener Neil Naik also made a good 95 runs, with 14 fours. Shivam Singh on the other hand contributed 41. V N Sule Guruji’s left arm spinner Sharvil Nalawade grabbed a five-wicket haul, (5-94) in 17.1 overs. Medium pacer Aaradhya Kadam also picked 3 wickets. In reply, VN Sule Guruji were 19-0 in 9 overs at stumps on day 1.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
Uttar Pradesh News: UPESSC Set To Launch E-Requisition Portal, Paving Way For Recruitment To 24,000 Teaching Posts
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
Uttar Pradesh News: Sambhal Police Attach ₹11.89 Crore Assets Of Inter-State Gang Linked To Multi Crore Insurance Fraud
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Uddhav And Raj Thackeray Slam State Govt Over Forest Land Diversion And Vote-Buying Allegations
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim
Mumbai Serial Blasts Convict Abu Salem Asked By Supreme Court To Substantiate 25-Year Jail Claim

Brief Scores- End of Day 1

Semi Finals Matches

Dnyandeep Seva Mandal’s Primary & Secondary School: 340 all out in 75.1 overs Anup Yadav 127, 95 balls, 121 mins, 24x4s, 1x6s, Neil Naik 95, 176 balls, 216 mins, 17x4s, Shivam Singh 41, 52 balls, 62 mins, 6x4s, Sharvil Nalawade (SLA) 5/94, Aaradhya Kadam (RAM) 3/59, Jay Mhatre (SLA) 2/62 vs VN Sule Guruji English Medium School: 19-0 in 9 overs

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Giles Shield 2026: Anup's Brilliant Ton Powers Dnyandeep

Giles Shield 2026: Anup's Brilliant Ton Powers Dnyandeep

Who Is Alvaro Arbeloa? Real Madrid Announce New Manager After Xabi Alonso Exit

Who Is Alvaro Arbeloa? Real Madrid Announce New Manager After Xabi Alonso Exit

ISPL Season 3: Bowlers Defend 82 To Hand Delhi Superheros First Win Against Majhi Mumbai

ISPL Season 3: Bowlers Defend 82 To Hand Delhi Superheros First Win Against Majhi Mumbai

Xabi Alonso SACKED: Real Madrid Sack Manager With Immediate Effect After SuperCopa Loss To Barcelona

Xabi Alonso SACKED: Real Madrid Sack Manager With Immediate Effect After SuperCopa Loss To Barcelona

RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana Rout Warriorz With 9-Wicket Win

RCB Vs UPW, WPL 2026: Grace Harris, Smriti Mandhana Rout Warriorz With 9-Wicket Win