VIDEO: MS Dhoni Drives Virat Kohli After Former Captain Hosts Indian Team In Ranchi Before IND Vs SA ODI

It is not uncommon for either for MS Dhoni or Virat Kohli to dominate social media chatter. The duo are Indian cricket legends and their camaraderie is no secret. On Thursday night, Kohli and MS re-united with the former in Ranchi ahead of the IND vs SA ODI series.

Dhoni hosted the Indian cricket team for a dinner, with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ruturaj Gaikwad and other squad members spotted outside the former India captain’s home. However, a video of Dhoni driving with Kohli with him has since gone viral on social media.

What marked the video special was the absolute candidness between the two legends. While a police van was part of their entourage, it was just two Indian cricket legends travelling alone - no staff or security in attendance. The video was taken after the team dinner, with Dhoni personally driving Virat to the team hotel.

Kohli landed in India earlier this week, having moved to London following the birth of his second child. The 36-year-old took over from MS Dhoni in Tests in 2014 and ODI and T20I in 2017 as captain. Dhoni continued his playing career in the shortest formats until 2019, smoothening the leadership transition.

Ranchi will host the IND vs SA 1st ODI on Sunday. Kohli last featured for India on October 25 in Sydney, where his unbeaten 74 helped India avoid a whitewash against Australia. The 36-year-old is keen to extend his career until the 2027 World Cup and every series is a test of Kohli fitness, longevity and form.

The former India captain has a stellar record in Ranchi. Kohli has two ODI centuries in 5 games, and another half-century. He averages a mind-boggling 192 with the bat at the venue, striking at 109.40. It will mark his first appearance at the venue since 2019.