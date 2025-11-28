Messi India Tour Tickets For Hyderabad Leg To Go Live Today, Mumbai Tickets Still Available; Check Details

Lionel Messi will return to India after 14 years in what is expected to be a fan frenzied event. The Barcelona legend will embark on a 3-day tour of India, covering as many as 4 cities across the length and breadth of the country. While venues in Kolkata, New Delhi and Mumbai were confirmed, Hyderabad was announced as a venue on Thursday midnight.

Messi will arrive in the Telangana capital on December 13, with an evening full of festivities expected. The World Cup winner is expected to feature in a 7v7 exhibition match, with musical performances set to follow. The Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad will host the event.

Tickets for the Hyderabad leg will go live on Friday, November 28 on District at 12:00 PM. Messi will play a 7v7 exhibition match with young scouted talents, and taking on thrilling penalty shootouts alongside a musical concert celebrating him.

Fans can book their tickets through district.in or by downloading the District App on their smartphones. This is the only verified and authorised ticketing partner for the Lionel Messi Mumbai event.

Avoid using third-party links or unverified social media pages, as several fake websites and resale scams are already circulating online.

Lionel Messi India Tour Schedule

Saturday, December 13: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata at 10:30 AM IST

Saturday, December 13: Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad at 7:00 PM IST

Sunday, December 14: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai at 5:00 PM IST

Monday, December 15: Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi at 1:30 PM IST

As tickets for the Hyderabad leg are set to go live, tickets at other venues remain available. The organisers launched additional tickets for the Wankhede event. However, only the slightly heavier priced tickets are left. In Mumbai, only the top bays are available with a few in the lower sections. Prices start at a minimum of Rs 7080.