 FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsFIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details

The final draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The draw begins at 12:00 p.m. ET (which corresponds to 10:30 PM IST for viewers in India).

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 05:10 PM IST
article-image
Image: FIFA/X

The final draw for the 2026 World Cup will take place on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The draw begins at 12:00 p.m. ET (which corresponds to 10:30 PM IST for viewers in India).

Under the new format, the World Cup will feature 48 teams, the largest ever, divided into 12 groups of four. The draw uses a “pot” system: teams are allocated across four pots of 12 teams each based largely on the latest global rankings and host‑nation status.

Read Also
What Is FIFA Pass? All About Initiative By US President Donald Trump, Gianni Infantino For The 2026...
article-image
Read Also
Heartwarming Gesture! Chelsea Players To Donate Their Equal Portion Of ₹130 Crore Won In FIFA Club...
article-image

The three co‑host nations, United States men's national soccer team, Canada men's national soccer team and Mexico men's national soccer team, are all placed in Pot 1 alongside the top nine ranked nations.

After the Pot 1 teams are allocated, the draw proceeds with Pots 2, 3, and 4, picking one team from each pot to fill every group. The final six tournament spots, to be decided via European and inter‑confederation playoffs in March 2026, are already assigned to Pot 4 as placeholder entries.

FPJ Shorts
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
IndiGo Flight Cancellations: 'Have Deployed Additional Manpower To Tackle Situation,' Says Pune Airport
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Registration Process Ends On January 11; Details Here
UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here
UPSSSC PET 2025 Result To Be Announced Soon At upsssc.gov.in; Check Details Here
ED Expands Probe Into Codeine Syrup Syndicate, Targets Network Across Six States
ED Expands Probe Into Codeine Syrup Syndicate, Targets Network Across Six States

Also, to maintain fairness and maximize excitement, the top‑ranked nations, Spain national football team, Argentina national football team, France national football team and England national football team, are placed in separate parts of the knockout bracket. If they each win their groups, they won’t meet before the semifinals.

Live Streaming Details

For fans eager to follow the draw: it will be available via live streaming on the official channels, the tournament’s website, the official social‑media accounts.

As the draw unfolds, football lovers worldwide will gain their first real look at potential group‑stage matchups for the 2026 World Cup. For many teams, it will set the tone for months leading up to kickoff, shaping hopes, strategies, and dreams of glory.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Ek Reel Aur Ho Jaaye Fir...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan Lights...

'Ek Reel Aur Ho Jaaye Fir...': Yuzvendra Chahal's Heartfelt Birthday Wish For Shikhar Dhawan Lights...

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details

FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw: Check Out Date, Format & Live Streaming Details

Messi India Tour: Argentine Legend To Honour Minerva FC Youth Team in Delhi, Could Play 9v9 Match

Messi India Tour: Argentine Legend To Honour Minerva FC Youth Team in Delhi, Could Play 9v9 Match

Why Is Steve Smith Wearing 'Eye Black' Strips During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test At Gabba?

Why Is Steve Smith Wearing 'Eye Black' Strips During AUS vs ENG 2nd Ashes Test At Gabba?

VIDEO: Will Jacks' Brilliance Cuts Short Steve Smith’s Knock In Ashes Pink Ball Test

VIDEO: Will Jacks' Brilliance Cuts Short Steve Smith’s Knock In Ashes Pink Ball Test