 VIDEO: Will Jacks' Brilliance Cuts Short Steve Smith’s Knock In Ashes Pink Ball Test
After Marnus Labuschagne took a blinder earlier in the day, it was Will Jacks' turn to follow it up later on Day 2 of the Ashes 2nd Test. Jacks took a stunning one-handed diving catch to send the dangerous Steve Smith packing at the Gabba. The Australian captain was batting at 61 before Jacks pulled the plug on his stay.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Friday, December 05, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Will Jacks pulled off a peach to help England claw back into game during Day 2 of the AUS vs ENG Pink Ball Test. The visitors were under the pump with Steve Smith in full slow as the hosts made merry on a solid batting wicket. However, Jacks' moment of brilliance put paid to the Australian captain's knock at the Gabba.

Brydon Carse opted for the short ball tactic with Steve Smith at the crease and Jacks stationed at short fine leg. A short ball down the leg side cramped him for room, with Smith trying to help it towards the leg side. However a top edge travelled and Jacks completed a fine one-handed catch flying to his right.

Steve Smith was looking at his ominous best at the Gabba on Friday. He built a strong partnership with both Marnus Labuschagne and Cameron Green to motor Australia along to the 300-run mark. Given his record against England, the Three Lions would be relieved to see the back of the opposition skipper.

Jacks did not feature in the Ashes opener but replaced Mark Wood for the Pink Ball Test. He was primarily picked for his ability to bowl spin while also adding more depth to the batting. And while he hardly impressed in either, he turned the game on its head with his fielding effort.

Earlier, Marnus Labuschagne took one of the best catches in recent memory with a stunning effort on Day 2 in the Ashes 2nd Test on Friday. England resumed the day at 325/9, with Jofra Archer and Joe Root at the crease. The duo had put on a quick-fire partnership to end Day 1 on a high for England. Marnus Labuschagne moved to his right and dived full length to take a beautiful catch. As a result of the catch, England were bowled out of 334, with Joe Root unbeaten on 138.

