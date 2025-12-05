'I've Got 4 Of Those At Home': Max Verstappen's Cheeky Trophy Remark Adds Spice To Intense F1 Title Showdown In Abu Dhabi; Video

Image: Max Verstappen/Instagram

With the 2025 season finale looming at 2025 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Max Verstappen, a four-time world champion, offered a bold and playful dig at the pressure-packed title fight. When asked about the trophy on display at the press conference, he said: “I’ve got four of those at home.” It was his way of saying: another one would be nice, but he's not desperate he knows what winning feels like, and isn’t letting nerves dictate the weekend.

Behind the grin, there is clear purpose. Verstappen approaches the final showdown with unmistakable calm, no media spectacle, no nervous energy. For him, this weekend “is just a bonus.”

From 104-Point Deficit to Title Contender

It hasn’t been smooth. After the race at Zandvoort in August, Verstappen trailed by a daunting 104 points, seemingly out of the title race. But thanks to a late-season surge, smart upgrades at his team Red Bull Racing, and a clutch of victories, he clawed his way back in. A win in the 2025 Qatar Grand Prix helped close the gap; he now enters Abu Dhabi just 12 points behind current leader Lando Norris and ahead of third in the standings Oscar Piastri.

That comeback has rewritten expectations: from a written-off season, Verstappen now sits among three viable contenders for the crown and as the only one who can say he has “nothing to lose.”

For fans and perhaps for Verstappen himself, this isn’t just about adding a fifth trophy. It’s about proving that when it matters most, calm confidence backed by skill and nerve can still triumph.

'He's Such A...': Max Verstappen Swears At Esteban Ocon Over Dive-Bomb Move During F1 Italian GP Practice; Video

Tensions flared during the free practice session at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza as Max Verstappen lashed out at Esteban Ocon following a heated on-track incident. The Red Bull driver was left fuming after Ocon attempted an aggressive dive-bomb maneuver into a corner, nearly colliding with Verstappen mid-turn.

The incident occurred midway through the session when Ocon, in his Haas, braked late and lunged down the inside of Verstappen in a high-speed section of the circuit. Verstappen, clearly caught off guard by the risky move during what was supposed to be a relatively calm practice run, reacted furiously over team radio, swearing at Ocon in frustration.

“He's such a ******” Verstappen shouted, followed by more expletives as he tried to regain composure. The outburst quickly caught the attention of broadcasters and fans on social media, reigniting memories of previous clashes between the two drivers.

Though no contact was made, Verstappen’s reaction reflected his displeasure with what he saw as reckless and unnecessary behavior during a non-competitive session.

This isn't the first time sparks have flown between Verstappen and Ocon. Their rivalry dates back to a controversial collision at the 2018 Brazilian Grand Prix, and Saturday’s flare-up appears to have added more fuel to that long-simmering fire.