Messi India Tour: Argentine Legend To Honour Minerva FC Youth Team in Delhi, Could Play 9v9 Match

New Delhi: Minerva Academy FC's youth team that won three titles in Europe earlier this year will be honoured during the Delhi leg of Lionel Messi's 'GOAT India Tour' later this month.

The Under-14/15 squad of 22 players toured Europe in July-August and won three trophies including the Gothia Cup in Sweden, the Dana Cup in Denmark and the Norway Cup in Norway.

During Messi's stopover in Delhi, these young players will be honoured in the presence of the global football icon.

Following the felicitation ceremony, the children could get to play a special 9-v-9 match with Messi.

Minerva Academy FC is owned and managed by Ranjit Bajaj, who also runs I-League club Delhi FC.

The tournaments in the Scandinavian region are considered among the most prestigious youth football competitions around the world and Minerva Academy FC's team, which remained unbeaten in 26 matches, scored as many as 295 goals while conceding very few.

Konthoujam Yohenba Singh (Best Player, Gothia Cup) and Huidrom Tony (Best Player, Dana Cup) also earned individual honours. The team played against various youth clubs including those from South America and Europe.

Messi will start his tour in Kolkata on December 13, followed by Hyderabad the same evening, before travelling to Mumbai on December 14 and concluding in New Delhi on December 15.

The GOAT Tour, conceptualised by Satadru Dutta, will feature a mix of celebrity football matches, musical events, meet-and-greet sessions, masterclasses for children and felicitation ceremonies across four cities.

In Delhi, the World Cup-winning captain is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

