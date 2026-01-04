 'To My Wife, I'll Always Choose You': Adam Peaty's Emotional Wedding Speech To Gordon Ramsay's Daughter Holly
Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay tied the knot on December 27 at Bath Abbey, UK. A clip from Adam’s emotional wedding speech has gone viral, where he tells Holly, “I will always choose you.” Proud father Gordon Ramsay praised the moment online, calling it true love as fans celebrated the couple’s fairytale wedding.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 04:25 PM IST
article-image

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and model Holly Ramsay's wedding may have been a picture-perfect affair, but it's the groom's heartfelt wedding speech that's now stealing the spotlight. The couple tied the knot on December 27 at the historic Bath Abbey in the UK, and days later, Adam's emotional words from the ceremony are making headlines and winning hearts across social media.

Adam's emotional words to Holly

In a clip shared after the ceremony, the swimmer addressed his bride with heartwarming words. "But baby, we have so many things to look forward to and I cannot imagine living in the world that I don't share with you. To my wife, I will always choose you, every morning and every night. I love you so much," he said, visibly emotional.

article-image

The caption followed the same sentiment, with Adam writing, "Forever blessed because I have you by my side. I will never forget this day and I love you so much."

Watch the wedding speech below:

Proud father Gordon Ramsay was quick to react, leaving a warm comment praising Adam's words. He expressed, "Beautiful words @adamramsaypeaty True Love @hollyramsaypeaty congratulations love you both so much Dad," with a red heart.

article-image

Interestingly, fans noted how Adam's words echoed a phrase previously used by Brooklyn Beckham, a family friend who was absent from the wedding amid reports of strained family ties. While speculation swirled online, the focus remained firmly on Adam and Holly’s new beginning, with netizens showering them with love.

