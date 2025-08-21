First Time In India! Gordon Ramsay's Street Burger Opens At Delhi Airport; Here's What You'll Find On Menu

Love catching flights but hate boring airport food? Well, Delhi flyers are in for a treat because the culinary legend himself, Gordon Ramsay, has finally brought his iconic Street Burger brand to India. Yes, you read that right! Known worldwide for his fiery persona and Michelin-starred finesse, Ramsay has expanded his culinary treats in the Indian food scene for the first time.

Gordon Ramsay lands in Delhi with Street Burger

After decades of Indians watching him on TV shows like MasterChef and Hell’s Kitchen, Ramsay’s food has finally found a spot in the heart of the capital. His very first outlet in India has opened at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 1, making it the perfect pit stop for travellers. Instead of a typical fine-dine setup, Ramsay has gone casual-yet-gourmet, ensuring that even in transit, passengers can indulge in bold flavours and signature creations.

Delhi Airport even shared sneak peeks from the grand launch on Instagram, showing off the restaurant’s vibrant interiors and mouth-watering dishes. Ramsay’s official Street Burger page also dropped a cheerful "Delhi! We are so happy to be here" comment, amping up the excitement even more.

So, what’s on the menu?

Foodies can expect more than just your average burger-and-fries combo. The Delhi outlet’s menu packs in Ramsay’s signature creativity with options like the Butternut Bhaji Burger, a playful nod to Indian flavours, and Gordon’s Fried Chicken Burger for those craving comfort food with a crunch.

Spice lovers will want to dig into the Hotter Than Hell Fries, while dessert enthusiasts can end on a sweet note with the classic Sticky Toffee Pudding. Add to that cocktails, refreshing drinks, and sides that elevate the experience; this is far from your standard airport grab-and-go.

Just a beginning!

Well, this is just the beginning. Ramsay has teamed up with Travel Food Services (TFS) to launch six outlets across India by 2027, including more Street Burgers, Street Pizza, and even his popular Plane Food concept. So, if people outside Delhi have to wait for their turn, it looks like the chef is already plotting a nationwide flavour takeover.