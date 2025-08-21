 Mumbai This Weekend: From RD Burman Night To India's First-Ever Donut Rave, Top Events In The City
Whether you’re in the mood for soulful melodies, a hearty dose of comedy or something truly offbeat, the city has lined up a little something for everyone.

Representative image | Canva

Weekends in Mumbai are never boring, but this one is especially packed with music, laughter and food. Whether you’re in the mood for soulful melodies, a hearty dose of comedy or something truly offbeat, the city has lined up a little something for everyone.

Here’s your guide to what’s happening this weekend in Mumbai:

RD Burman Night

Step into a retro vibe at Baroke as they spin R.D. Burman classics straight from original vinyls. Each week carries a new theme – romance, thrillers, experiments – giving Pancham fans a chance to rediscover his timeless masterpiece. Pair it with their special menu, and you’ve got a perfect Thursday night.

Where: Baroke, South Mumbai

When: Thursday | 7:30 PM onwards

Live Comedy Show by Ravi Gupta

If you love starting your weekend with laughter, comedian Ravi Gupta is here to make sure you forget your worries with his show 'Kal Ki Chinta Nahi Karta. Seats are filling up quickly, so grab yours before they’re gone!

Where: Y.B. Chavan Auditorium, Mumbai

When: Friday, 22nd August | 7:30 PM onwards

India's First-Ever Donut Rave

Yes, you read that right. Dance at India’s very first Donut Rave by Mad Over Donuts with a live DJ, fun contests, and hampers for winners. Imagine dancing your heart out while snacking on donuts, this one’s going to be sweet madness.

Where: Ground Floor, Viviana Mall, Thane

When: Saturday, 23rd August | 5 PM onwards

La Fiera Italiana

Foodies, get ready for a culinary trip to Italy without leaving Mumbai. Five master chefs from across Italy will present region-inspired menus, from multi-course fine dining to a grand Italian brunch. It is a must for anyone who believes weekends are best spent indulging.

When: Saturday, 23rd August (Lunch & Dinner) | Sunday, 24th August (Grand Italian Brunch)

Where: Celini, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

Fun Friday: Book Reading with Deepika Godhia

Bring the kids along for an adventure-filled Friday at Pokiddo Junior. Children’s author Deepika Godhia will whisk little dreamers away with Jack and Judy’s Treasure Hunt Tale, packed with drama, props, and interactive fun. Kids won't just hear the story; they’ll live it through role play, games, and even a take-home treasure hunt.

When: Friday, 22nd August | 4 PM onwards

Where: Pokiddo Junior, Raghuvanshi Mills, Lower Parel

