Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Nov 3rd, 2025 To Nov 9th, 2025 For All Zodiac Signs

Aries: Three of Cups

Dear Aries, this week brings celebration, connection, and emotional fulfilment. There could be social gatherings, reunions, or joyful occasions worth toasting to — just remember not to get too carried away. It is time to meet new people, strengthen existing bonds, and allow yourself to have some fun. For those seeking love, this is a favourable time for dating and casual encounters that lift your spirits. A challenging phase is finally closing, reigniting your passion and drive. You are ready to take on new projects or adventures with renewed enthusiasm. Finances appear stable, but make sure to protect your freedom and independence as you move forward.

Taurus: Queen of Cups

Dear Taurus, this week brings emotional depth, fulfilment, and heightened intuition. You will find yourself more attuned to your own emotions and the feelings of those around you. If something has been holding you back, you are now ready to release it and move toward peace and balance. This is a time for reflection, meditation, and nurturing your emotional and spiritual well-being. Engage in rituals or activities that bring you genuine joy and calm. Travel or indulgence may also feature this week, helping you reconnect with yourself. Avoid making major decisions for now — instead, gather insights and allow clarity to unfold naturally. Use this time to heal and open your heart, as love and heartfelt conversations are indicated.

Gemini: Five of Wands

Dear Gemini, this week asks you to avoid arguments—especially in your personal life—where long-standing issues may surface. Aim for calm, peaceful resolutions rather than letting tensions escalate. Turn your focus toward building material stability and crafting a clearer vision for your future. Practical financial decisions could arise, including opportunities to invest in ventures or overseas options; consider the long-term implications before committing. Avoid haste—use logic, due diligence, and measured planning to guide your choices.

Cancer: The World

Dear Cancerians, this week brings closure, sudden revelations and powerful shifts. A new chapter is calling — one that asks you to prioritize financial and material stability. Expect a surge of energy, enthusiasm, and creative drive; your confidence will grow and push you to take action. Before leaping, though, pause to weigh options logically—especially with money. Seek win-win solutions, gather the facts, and make informed choices even when following your intuition. Move forward with courage, but let wise planning guide your next steps.

Leo: Four of Swords

Dear Leo, this week calls for rest, healing, and grounding. Prioritize your well-being — especially your sleep and mental peace. An unresolved matter from the past may resurface, urging you to release and move forward. Communication might feel strained, and small disagreements on the home or family front could test your patience. Be mindful of reacting impulsively — pause, observe, and let your intuition guide your next steps. Remember, your strength lies in your independence. Even amidst external pressures, stay true to your authentic self and protect your inner calm.

Virgo: Seven of Wands

Dear Virgo, this week encourages you to stay open-minded and flexible. You may find yourself defending your ideas. However, the sooner you realise that multiple perspectives can coexist, the sooner you will find peace and workable solutions. Let go of the need to prove who is right or wrong — focus instead on the bigger picture. This is a time for movement, exploration, and taking small but meaningful risks. Allow yourself to breathe, wander, and reconnect with freedom. Your community — or people from a shared circle or belief — could play a significant role in shaping your experiences this week.

Libra: Wheel of Fortune

Dear Libra, this week may bring certain endings, choices or shifts that could seem emotionally difficult. You might feel torn or unsure while making a decision — yet deep down, the answer is already clear. It’s about trusting yourself enough to take that leap of faith. Choose the path that restores balance, clarity, and forward movement in your life. Even if it feels difficult now, remember — some choices, though uncomfortable, are necessary. You may also find yourself focusing on what could go wrong rather than what could go right. Gently remind yourself of your strength and resilience. Give yourself a confidence boost or a heartfelt pep talk — you’ve got what it takes to turn the wheel in your favour.

Scorpio: Eight of Swords

Dear Scorpio, this week brings attention to your relationship with money and self-sufficiency. You may be called to explore new ways of managing or earning your finances. Shift your mindset from limitation to abundance — notice where rigid beliefs about wealth or success might be holding you back. A balanced, adaptable approach will serve you best now. Some of you may even benefit from travel or work-related exploration. On a personal level, this is a time to release doubts and fears that block fresh energy from flowing into your life. Let go of unrealistic expectations — trust yourself to create stability and prosperity.

Sagittarius: The Star

Dear Sagittarius, this week brings healing, and a beautiful sense of confidence. You may find yourself regaining emotional clarity and optimism — ready to believe in your dreams again. For some, this energy also brings recognition, popularity, or appreciation for your efforts. There could be moments of competition or jealousy around you. Do not let them dim your light — stay focused on your blessings and the expansion unfolding in your life. If anyone tries to control or suppress your spirit, use your newfound clarity to release that energy. This is an excellent time to spread your wings — explore, travel, study, and open yourself to new possibilities. Love, inspiration, and opportunity may arrive from the most unexpected places.

Capricorn: Six of Pentacles

Dear Capricorn, if you have recently navigated a challenging phase, this week brings clarity and a glimpse of light at the end of the tunnel. It is time to welcome balance, healing, and harmony back into your life. Lean on trusted allies or seek guidance from those who genuinely support you. Evaluate your options and stay open to alternative paths that can bring stability. For some, improvements in health — physical or emotional — are likely. Do not ignore or downplay any concerns; addressing them now will help you heal faster. Your resilience and determination are your biggest strengths this week. Back yourself fully and keep moving forward — things are truly getting better from here.

Aquarius: King of Cups

Dear Aquarius, this week highlights emotional connections and matters of the heart. You may feel especially sensitive and perceptive, picking up on subtle energies around you. While this deep awareness is your strength, be mindful not to get swept away by intense emotions. A disagreement or misunderstanding with a loved one could surface, especially if both sides are holding firm to their own perspectives. In such moments, lean on your natural logic and objectivity. Step back, detach from ego, and look at the bigger picture. Rather than focusing on who is right or wrong, aim for understanding and solutions that serve everyone involved. This is also a powerful time for research, investigation, and emotional mastery.

Pisces: Five of Pentacles

Dear Pisces, this week brings focus to your finances and your emotional relationship with money. If financial worries have been weighing on your mind, it is time to restore balance and adopt a more grounded approach. Seek guidance or support if needed — collaboration could bring unexpected relief. Emotional and personal matters also come to the forefront. If there have been misunderstandings or distance in your relationships, take the first step toward harmony. A little openness can heal more than you expect. Spend quality time at home or with loved ones. For singles, this period may open the door to a meaningful new connection.