Mumbai Local Train Update: Body Found On Tracks Near Ghatkopar Disrupts Central Railway Services Temporarily; 20-30 Minutes Delay Reported

Representational Image |

Mumbai: Central Railway's local train network experienced a temporary disruption during the crucial morning rush hour on Thursday after a body was discovered near the railway tracks at Ghatkopar station. The grim finding led to a temporary suspension of services, causing delays of over 20 to 30 minutes for thousands of daily commuters.

The incident was reported early in the morning, leading an immediate action from the railway and police authorities. A team, including an ambulance, arrived outside the station premises to manage the situation and transport the deceased.

As of the latest reports, the identification of the deceased remains unknown and authorities are investigating the cause and circumstances surrounding the death. Government Railway Police (GRP) officials have begun an inquiry, which is standard procedure in such cases.

Recurring Tragedy On Mumbai's Lifeline

The disruption at Ghatkopar highlights the alarming frequency of fatalities on Mumbai's suburban rail network, which serves as the city's primary lifeline. Whether due to accidental falls from overcrowded trains, particularly during peak hours, or while attempting to trespass the tracks, such incidents often bring the massive system to a grinding halt.

Recent months have seen several similar tragic episodes. Only last month, the Western Railway experienced a slowdown after a death on the tracks near Bandra-Mahim. More tragically, a flash protest by railway employees in November led to severe overcrowding and later chaos near Sandhurst Road, where a moving train hit multiple pedestrians who were walking on the tracks, resulting in fatalities.

Data obtained through Right to Information (RTI) reveals a stark reality: over the past 15 years, tens of thousands of lives have been lost on the Mumbai railway lines, with a large number of bodies remaining unclaimed or unidentified due to the severity of the accidents.

