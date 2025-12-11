 Mumbai Water Crisis Warning: Congress MLA Amin Patel Flags Shortages Despite Full Lakes, Urges Fast-Tracking Of Gargai Dam Project | VIDEO
Despite the seven lakes supplying the city being full, several areas are facing water shortages. On Thursday, speaking in the Maharashtra Assembly's winter session, MLA Amin Patel said neighbourhoods like Mumbadevi, Byculla, Colaba and Govandi are already struggling, warning that even a slight drop in rainfall could push the city into a severe water emergency.

Shefali Parab-PanditUpdated: Thursday, December 11, 2025, 10:45 PM IST
article-image
MLA Amin Patel warns in the Maharashtra Assembly that water shortages persist across Mumbai despite full lakes, urging urgent action and faster execution of the Gargai Dam project | YouTube - Maharashtra Assembly Live

‘Water Is a Matter of Survival,’ Says MLA Amin Patel

Patel said, "Mumbai deserves uninterrupted, dignified access to water. This is not just infrastructure — it is a matter of survival." He urged immediate action to prevent a worsening crisis, stressing long-term planning and fast-tracking the Gargai Dam project to ensure reliable water supply. In November, MLAs from the western suburbs had met civic authorities to raise concerns over water shortages and contamination.

Mumbai Loses 34% of Water to Leakages and Theft

The BMC supplies 4,000 million litres of water daily to Mumbai and its suburbs, but nearly 34% (1,400 million litres) is lost to theft and leakages.

article-image

To boost supply, the civic body recently floated a tender for the Gargai Dam in Palghar, a project discussed for nearly a decade. Planned as the city’s eighth water source, the dam is expected to add 450 MLD at an estimated cost of Rs 3,040 crore, following the completion of the Middle Vaitarna Dam project in 2014.

