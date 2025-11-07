Vande Mataram 150th Anniversary: Palghar Collector Dr Indurani Jakhar Calls It 'The Soul Of India’s Freedom Movement'

Palghar, Maharashtra: The 150th anniversary of the iconic patriotic song Vande Mataram was celebrated with great enthusiasm at a district-level event held at the District Planning Committee Hall, Palghar Collector’s Office, under the chairmanship of District Collector Dr. Indurani Jakhar.

‘Vande Mataram Symbolises Unity and Sacrifice’

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Jakhar said, “Vande Mataram is not just a song; it is the soul of India’s freedom movement. Every line of this anthem embodies unity, sacrifice, and love for the motherland. It continues to be a powerful source of inspiration for the spirit of freedom.”

Dignitaries, Officials, and Students Participate

The event was attended by District Chief Executive Officer Manoj Ranade, Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh, Additional District Collector Bhausaheb Phatangare, Additional Superintendent of Police Vinayak Narale, Resident Deputy Collector Subhash Bhagade, Deputy Collectors Ravindra Rajput, Ranjit Desai, Vijaya Jadhav (Employment Guarantee Scheme), and Tejas Chavan, along with other senior officials, employees, and students from ITI and various schools.

‘Understand the Meaning Beyond the Words’

Dr. Jakhar emphasized the importance of understanding the full meaning and historical context of Vande Mataram, rather than merely recognizing its opening lines. “The younger generation must be aware of our freedom struggle and the sacrifices of our ancestors,” she said.

Historical Legacy of ‘Vande Mataram’

She also shared the historical background of the song, written by Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay in his novel Anandamath. “Vande Mataram was first sung by Rabindranath Tagore at the 1896 Congress session. In 1905, it became the rallying cry against the partition of Bengal. When Madam Bhikaji Cama unfurled the first Indian flag abroad, the words ‘Vande Mataram’ were inscribed on it. Later, in 1950, Dr. Rajendra Prasad announced in the Constituent Assembly that the song would hold the same honour and respect as the national anthem,” Dr. Jakhar noted.

Calling the celebration more than a commemoration, Dr. Jakhar said, “This is not merely a remembrance, but a revival of patriotic fervour. The program aims to instill love for the nation and unity among children, reminding us of our duty to give back to society.”

Cultural Performances Add to the Spirit

The event began with a short skit and a collective rendition of Vande Mataram by students, filling the hall with patriotic energy and emotion.