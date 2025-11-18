Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To Check More Details

Chennai Weather Update | X/ @WeatherRadar_IN

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. The rainfall may also lead to problems such as water accumulation and power outages in some areas. The weather department said that residents adhere to the guidelines and limit outdoor activities to prevent disruptions.

Today's temperatures and humidity in Chennai

The IMD has predicted rainfall and cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Tuesday, Chennai woke up at 06: 09 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 86 per cent.

A yellow alert is issued in these regions

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has predicted light rainfall in districts, including Chennai, Western Ghats, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Nilgiris, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Theni, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, until the weekend. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in these regions.

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.