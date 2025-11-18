 Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To Check More Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTamil Nadu Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To Check More Details

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To Check More Details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. The rainfall may also lead to problems such as water accumulation and power outages in some areas.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
article-image
Chennai Weather Update | X/ @WeatherRadar_IN

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has stated that several districts of Tamil Nadu are likely to receive heavy rainfall for the next few days. The coastal regions are also likely to witness thunderstorms and gusty winds. The rainfall may also lead to problems such as water accumulation and power outages in some areas. The weather department said that residents adhere to the guidelines and limit outdoor activities to prevent disruptions.

Today's temperatures and humidity in Chennai

The IMD has predicted rainfall and cloudy skies across Tamil Nadu over the next few days. On Tuesday, Chennai woke up at 06: 09 AM, and the sun is likely to set at 06: 39 PM. Today, the minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 24 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. The humidity is expected to be around 86 per cent.

A yellow alert is issued in these regions

FPJ Shorts
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Oppo Find X9 Pro, Find X9 With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC Launched In India: Price, Specifications
Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To Check More Details
Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To Check More Details
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Launch Commercial Flights From December 25
Navi Mumbai International Airport To Launch Commercial Flights From December 25
Dhurandhar Trailer: Ranveer, Arjun, Madhavan, Sanjay & Akshaye Promise A Gory Action-Thriller With Terrorism As The Backdrop
Dhurandhar Trailer: Ranveer, Arjun, Madhavan, Sanjay & Akshaye Promise A Gory Action-Thriller With Terrorism As The Backdrop

The Regional Meteorological Department (RMC) has predicted light rainfall in districts, including Chennai, Western Ghats, Puducherry, Cuddalore, Karaikal, Nilgiris, Tenkasi, Coimbatore, Tirunelveli, Theni, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Ariyalur, and Perambalur, until the weekend. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day. The weather department has issued a yellow alert in these regions.

Read Also
Mumbai Weather Update: City Continues To See Haze-filled Morning Skies; Overall AQI In Unhealthy...
article-image

What you should do (if you're in the affected area)

Avoid going to the sea, avoid being near the coast or beaches.

Stay indoors, especially when the wind picks up and the rain starts heavily.

Secure anything loose outside (e.g., chairs, sheets, loose roofing), and close windows/doors firmly.

Charge your phone, ensure you have a torch/flashlight, water bottles, and some food — be ready for power cuts.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To Check More...

Tamil Nadu Weather: IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rainfall In These Regions; Here's To Check More...

Gujarat Tragedy: Newborn, Father & Medical Staff Die As Ambulance Catches Fire Near Modasa; Video...

Gujarat Tragedy: Newborn, Father & Medical Staff Die As Ambulance Catches Fire Near Modasa; Video...

Karnataka: Bengaluru Metro Receives Bomb Threat Email Over Alleged Harassment Of Staffer; Police...

Karnataka: Bengaluru Metro Receives Bomb Threat Email Over Alleged Harassment Of Staffer; Police...

Madhya Pradesh Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Brawl Over Bihar Poll Verdict; Two Maternal...

Madhya Pradesh Crime: 22-Year-Old Man Killed After Brawl Over Bihar Poll Verdict; Two Maternal...

Who Was Madvi Hidma? Most-Wanted Naxal Commander Linked To 26 Deadly Attacks, Killed In Major Andhra...

Who Was Madvi Hidma? Most-Wanted Naxal Commander Linked To 26 Deadly Attacks, Killed In Major Andhra...