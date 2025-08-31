 41-Year-Old Software Engineer Dies Of Snakebite While Wearing Crocks In Bengaluru
The victims was immediately taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 04:12 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

A 41-year-old man died after being bitten by a snake that was hidden in his footwear in Bengaluru on Saturday. The victim, identified as Manju Prakash from Ranganatha Layout in Bannerghatta, had previously been involved in an accident which caused numbness in his leg. It is believed that Manju Prakash could not have felt the pain of the snakebite due to the numbness, preventing him from seeking medical help after the incident.

The incident occurred after the victim, who worked at TCS as a software engineer, returned home from a sugarcane juice shop wearing his Crocs at around 12.45 pm. He removed his footwear outside his room and went to rest.

The family members learnt about the snakebite after they saw a dead snake next to Prakash's footwear. Upon noticing this, they rushed to Prakash's room and found him lying on the bed with foam in his mouth and his leg bleeding.

He was immediately taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead.

"When Prakash came back home, he went straight to his bedroom to rest. About an hour later, a worker who had come to our house spotted a snake near his Crocs shoes. When we looked closer, we discovered the snake was no longer alive," the victim's brother told the Indian Express.

Prakash had been in a bus crash in 2016 and needed surgery on his leg afterwards. Since then, he couldn't feel anything in that part of his leg.

According to a relative, the snake apparently became trapped inside the Crocs and died from lack of air.

