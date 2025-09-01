'Evaluating Fitness Of Security Personnel...': UP Minister Nand Gopal Nandi Faces Criticism After His Cycling Video Goes Viral

UP Minister Nand Gopal Nandi Faces Criticism After His Cycling Video Goes Viral (Screengrab) | X

Prayagraj: Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister Nand Gopal Nandi is facing criticism after a video of him riding a bicycle surfaced online. Nandi rode a bicycle during a cycle rally , Bikeathon-17, in Prayagraj, reported Navbharat Times. In the video, the UP minister's security personnel could be seen running behind him.

Hundreds of people, including children, participated in the cycle rally. However, netizens are criticising the UP minister alleging that the minster did not care about his security personnel as he made them run behind him.

Video Of The Incident:

UP Minister & BJP Leader Nand Gopal Nandi riding his bicycle with security jawans sprinting behind him a spectacle of power more than necessity.



Should men in uniform be reduced to such displays for VIPs? Time to question this "Netas' BHAUKAL" culture. pic.twitter.com/7K7KEKGJiI — The News Drill (@thenewsdrill) September 1, 2025

Some netizens even accused the UP Minister of riding a bicycle just for publicity and making reels.

Netizens' Reaction:

"Understand the minister's swagger, he is making reels himself, and 'lava lashkar' (group of security personnel) is running behind him. Mantriji, making reels is okay, but take care of your security personnel," an X user wrote.

"Eco-friendly Minister-Nandi Ji, cycling is good for health, reducing car usage and saving fuel is good for the environment, but don't drain someone else's oil. Your cycling was nice, but nothing was understood from the security personnel panting behind you, go out alone like a lion," another X user wrote.

इको फ्रैंडली मंत्री-नंदी जी साइकिल चलाना सेहत के लिए ठीक है,गाड़ी का कम इस्तेमाल और तेल बचाना पर्यावरण के लिहाज से ठीक है लेकिन दूसरे का तो तेल ना निकालिए,आपका साइक्लिंग करना अच्छा लगा लेकिन सुरक्षाकर्मियों का आपके पीछे हांफते हुए कुछ समझ नहीं आया,शेर की तरह अकेले निकला कीजिए। pic.twitter.com/dY7ijeRuVo — Rambabu Gautam (@gautam_rambabu) September 1, 2025

"UP cabinet Minister Nandgopal Nandi, during a cycle trip, "evaluating" fitness of personnel deployed in his security," an X user posted.

UP cabinet Minister Nandgopal Nandi, during a cycle trip, "evaluating" fitness of personnel deployed in his security. pic.twitter.com/ghyKoXq9we — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 1, 2025

During the rally, several children also rode bicycle along with the UP minister. Nandi is currently serving as the Cabinet Minister for Industrial Development, Export Promotion, NRI, and Investment Promotion in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government in Uttar Pradesh. He is also a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Prayagraj South constituency. He won the Prayagraj South seat twice in 2017 and 2022 polls.