 OnePlus Pad 3 Price In India Revealed: Launch Offers Include Freebies Worth ₹7,198
OnePlus Pad 3 is priced much higher than its predecessor OnePlus Pad 2 launched last year. The tablet has launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 47,999. Launch offers include free stylo and free folio case at no additional case.

Monday, September 01, 2025
OnePlus Pad 3 has a bottom common apps drawer | FPJ

The OnePlus Pad 3, a highly anticipated flagship Android tablet, has been extensively teased across India since its global unveiling alongside the OnePlus 13s in June 2025. After months of speculation, OnePlus has confirmed that the tablet will go on open sale in India starting September 5 available through the company’s official website, Amazon India, and select retail partners. Now, the tablet's pricing details have finally been revealed alongside its launch offers for the Indian market.

OnePlus Pad 3 price in India

OnePlus has officially revealed the pricing for the OnePlus Pad 3 in India. The base variant, featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, is priced at Rs. 47,999, while the higher-end model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage will retail for Rs. 52,999. To compare, the predecessor OnePlus Pad 2 launched starting at Rs. 39,999 in India.

The OnePlus Pad 3 comes in two colour options - Frosted Silver and Storm Blue. The tablet has launched in a Wi-Fi only model.

OnePlus Pad 3 India launch offers

To sweeten the deal, OnePlus is offering attractive launch promotions for early buyers. Customers purchasing the OnePlus Pad 3 on September 5 can avail instant bank discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 on select credit and debit cards, bringing the effective price as low as Rs. 42,999 for the base variant.

Additionally, customers buying the OnePlus Pad 3 between September 5 and September 7 will also get Stylo 2 and the tri-folding Folio case worth Rs. 7198 at no additional cost. These offers are available through OnePlus’ online store and partnered retailers. The tablet will go on sale on September 5 at 12 noon IST.

OnePlus Pad 3 key specifications and features

The OnePlus Pad 3 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset with an Adreno 830 GPU. It features a 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 12-bit color depth. The tablet houses a massive 12,140mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, promising up to 17 hours of video playback.

Running on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15, the OnePlus Pad 3 includes AI tools like AI Writer and AI Summarize, alongside Open Canvas for seamless multitasking with up to three apps simultaneously. The device also sports a 13-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, and eight speakers for immersive audio.

OnePlus Pad 3 Price In India Revealed: Launch Offers Include Freebies Worth ₹7,198

