FPJ Exclusive: OnePlus Pad 3 First Impressions Ahead Of India Launch Next Month

OnePlus Pad 3 is all set to launch in India in September | FPJ

OnePlus is all set to launch in India next month. The tablet's standout feature is its mega 12,140mAh battery with 80W fast charging and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor. Here's an exclusive first impressions of the OnePlus Pad 3, and some of the standout features you must watch out for.

Free Press Journal has received the tablet ahead of the release and here's the first look. The OnePlus Pad 3 has a sleek rectangular frame, a premium finish, and two rear sensors. The device has a large 13.2-inch display that has a hole-punch front camera in the middle.

OnePlus Pad 3 design

The OnePlus Pad 3 makes a strong first impression with its sleek, premium design. The device features an aluminum and glass construction that feels sturdy while maintaining a refined aesthetic. At 5.97 mm thick and weighing 675 gram, it is surprisingly slim for its size.

OnePlus Pad 3 is just 5.97mm thick | FPJ

That being said, the 13.2-inch display does make the tablet feel large in the hand, which can be a challenge for those used to smaller tablets. It is clearly positioned more as a productivity and media powerhouse than a casual handheld device. The lack of any official water or dust resistance rating means users will need to be cautious with it, particularly when on the move.

OnePlus Pad 3 display

The display is one of the standout features of the OnePlus Pad 3. The 13.2-inch 3.4K LCD panel with a 144Hz refresh rate delivers sharp detail, excellent motion handling, and immersive visuals. It is bright enough to be used comfortably outdoors and excels when it comes to streaming video or working across multiple apps. The panel is complemented by an impressive eight-speaker system with four tweeters and four woofers, producing rich and powerful audio. Together, these features make the Pad 3 well-suited for both entertainment and productivity use cases.

OnePlus Pad 3 performance and software

Performance is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, which is paired with either 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The tablet runs on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15 layered on top, which brings in enhanced multitasking features like Open Canvas.

OnePlus Pad 3 has a bottom common apps drawer | FPJ

This allows users to run multiple apps side by side, use floating windows, and drag and drop content between apps. What stands out is how well the software integrates with the optional keyboard accessory. Once clipped in, the interface takes on a desktop-like feel with a bottom apps dock that is highly reminiscent of macOS. This UI detail gives the Pad 3 an edge in offering a familiar workflow for users who are accustomed to laptops or desktops, making the transition between devices feel seamless.

OnePlus Pad 3 camera

The camera setup on the Pad 3 is fairly standard for a tablet. It comes with a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. While these cameras are likely to perform adequately for video calls and quick photos, they are not designed to replace a smartphone camera. We will reserve our opinion for the full review.

OnePlus Pad 3 battery

Where the OnePlus Pad 3 truly shines again is in its battery performance. It houses a massive 12,140mAh battery, the largest yet in a OnePlus device. When it does need charging, the 80W SuperVOOC fast charger will come in handy. Again, we reserve our full opinion when we put the device to test extensively.

Overall, the OnePlus Pad 3 comes across as a carefully designed productivity tablet that aims to compete directly with premium devices like the iPad Pro and Galaxy Tab Ultra. Its strengths lie in its sleek build, immersive display, powerful audio, strong performance, and long-lasting battery. The addition of a macOS-like interface when used with the keyboard accessory sets it apart from many Android tablets.

OnePlus Pad 3 pricing and availability

OnePlus will announce exact availability and pricing details soon. The pricing will help us better understand how strong it stands against the competition in the Indian market.