 'Making Fool In Name Of Religion': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora TROLLED For Travelling In Porsche In Viral Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Making Fool In Name Of Religion': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora TROLLED For Travelling In Porsche In Viral Video

'Making Fool In Name Of Religion': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora TROLLED For Travelling In Porsche In Viral Video

A viral video of 10-year-old spiritual orator Abhinav Arora riding a Porsche with his father has sparked outrage online.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, September 01, 2025, 12:50 PM IST
article-image
Abhinav Arora in Porsche | Image Courstesy: X (

A 10-year-old spiritual orator, Abhinav Arora, has once again landed in the middle of a heated online storm. Known for his devotional talks and large social media presence, the child preacher is now facing criticism after a video of him in a Porsche alongside his father sparked fresh debates about faith, money, and authenticity.

Check out the video below:

Abhinav Arora's viral Porsche video that triggered outrage

In the now-viral clip, Abhinav can be seen stepping into the frame as his father drives a Porsche. Greeting his followers with his signature “Radhe Radhe”, the young orator speaks about an upcoming event with excitement. While the video may have been meant as a casual post, it quickly drew widespread attention for several reasons.

FPJ Shorts
BSEB Opens Class 6 Admission Process For Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2026-27 At biharsimultala.com; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern
BSEB Opens Class 6 Admission Process For Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya 2026-27 At biharsimultala.com; Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here
AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Registration Process Ends Today; Check Details Here
Bengaluru Crime: Woman Sexually Harassed, Robbed By Masked Man In PG; Video
Bengaluru Crime: Woman Sexually Harassed, Robbed By Masked Man In PG; Video
'How Has He Done That?': Carlos Alcaraz's Outrageous Shot During US Open 2025 Match Leaves Commentator Stunned; Video
'How Has He Done That?': Carlos Alcaraz's Outrageous Shot During US Open 2025 Match Leaves Commentator Stunned; Video
Read Also
GSB Seva Mandal Visarjan 2025: Devotees Gathered For Final Procession Of Mumbai's Richest Ganesh...
article-image

The post was circulated online with the biting caption. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Meet Motu Abhinav Arora, he bought himself a Porsche by fooling people in the name of religion. Easiest money making scam in India! And you all are still sweating for degrees? Brothers sell your degrees & medals.”

Many online users accused the child preacher and his family of misusing religion for financial gain. One user commented, “Stop studying hard, stop inventing, stop giving out employments. This is a country full of free retards who makes any shitposter a celeb and rich. While your headscratcher efforts may take years to you your first million he already has it.”

Read Also
PM Modi Visits Tianjin: Travel Guide To The Must-See Attractions In This Chinese City
article-image

Another remarked, "Drama Boy #AbhinavArora has purchased Rs 4 Crore Porsche car after endlessly fooling people in the name of religion. Actually, it is not his fault because many in our country love to be fooled. Abhinav & his father have just capitalised on this foolishness.”

Who is Abhinav Arora?

Despite the criticism, Abhinav Arora has built a significant presence as a young spiritual voice. He is recognised as India’s youngest self-proclaimed spiritual preacher, with a following of over 899K on Instagram and 1.3 lakh subscribers on YouTube. His content, primarily centred around devotion to Lord Krishna and Radha, has earned him attention from both devotees and the media.

Read Also
Did Abhinav Arora Carry ₹3 Lakh Dior Bag To Maha Kumbh 2025? Bal Sant's Father Clears The Air
article-image

His influence has even reached political circles, as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari once hailed him as India’s “Youngest Spiritual Orator” and invited him to the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. His reels and speeches have been widely featured by both local and national press outlets.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Making Fool In Name Of Religion': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora TROLLED For Travelling In Porsche In...

'Making Fool In Name Of Religion': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora TROLLED For Travelling In Porsche In...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 1st, 2025, To Sep 7th, 2025, For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 1st, 2025, To Sep 7th, 2025, For All Zodiac...

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025: Check Date For Avahana, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat & More About The...

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025: Check Date For Avahana, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat & More About The...

PM Modi Visits Tianjin: Travel Guide To The Must-See Attractions In This Chinese City

PM Modi Visits Tianjin: Travel Guide To The Must-See Attractions In This Chinese City

GSB Seva Mandal Visarjan 2025: Devotees Gathered For Final Procession Of Mumbai's Richest Ganesh...

GSB Seva Mandal Visarjan 2025: Devotees Gathered For Final Procession Of Mumbai's Richest Ganesh...