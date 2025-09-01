'Making Fool In Name Of Religion': 10-Year-Old Abhinav Arora TROLLED For Travelling In Porsche In Viral Video

Abhinav Arora in Porsche | Image Courstesy: X (

A 10-year-old spiritual orator, Abhinav Arora, has once again landed in the middle of a heated online storm. Known for his devotional talks and large social media presence, the child preacher is now facing criticism after a video of him in a Porsche alongside his father sparked fresh debates about faith, money, and authenticity.

Check out the video below:

Abhinav Arora's viral Porsche video that triggered outrage

In the now-viral clip, Abhinav can be seen stepping into the frame as his father drives a Porsche. Greeting his followers with his signature “Radhe Radhe”, the young orator speaks about an upcoming event with excitement. While the video may have been meant as a casual post, it quickly drew widespread attention for several reasons.

The post was circulated online with the biting caption. A user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, "Meet Motu Abhinav Arora, he bought himself a Porsche by fooling people in the name of religion. Easiest money making scam in India! And you all are still sweating for degrees? Brothers sell your degrees & medals.”

Many online users accused the child preacher and his family of misusing religion for financial gain. One user commented, “Stop studying hard, stop inventing, stop giving out employments. This is a country full of free retards who makes any shitposter a celeb and rich. While your headscratcher efforts may take years to you your first million he already has it.”

Another remarked, "Drama Boy #AbhinavArora has purchased Rs 4 Crore Porsche car after endlessly fooling people in the name of religion. Actually, it is not his fault because many in our country love to be fooled. Abhinav & his father have just capitalised on this foolishness.”

Who is Abhinav Arora?

Despite the criticism, Abhinav Arora has built a significant presence as a young spiritual voice. He is recognised as India’s youngest self-proclaimed spiritual preacher, with a following of over 899K on Instagram and 1.3 lakh subscribers on YouTube. His content, primarily centred around devotion to Lord Krishna and Radha, has earned him attention from both devotees and the media.

His influence has even reached political circles, as Union Minister Nitin Gadkari once hailed him as India’s “Youngest Spiritual Orator” and invited him to the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. His reels and speeches have been widely featured by both local and national press outlets.