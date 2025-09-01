PM Modi Visits Tianjin: Travel Guide To The Must-See Attractions In This Chinese City

Tianjin, China | Canva

Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a grand welcome from the Indian community in Tianjin, China, as he arrived to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit. This marks his first visit to China in seven years, and all eyes were on Tianjin, a city that beautifully blends modern skylines with centuries-old history.

Often described as a “World Architecture Expo,” Tianjin stands as a living showcase of cultural influences, shaped by its history under multiple foreign powers. From ancient temples and the scenic Great Wall to glittering skyscrapers and scenic parks, the city blends old and new. If PM Modi’s visit intrigued you, here are the must-visit spots in Tianjin.

Popular places to explore in Tianjin, China

Huangya Pass (Huangyaguan Great Wall)

Huangyaguan Great Wall | Image Courtesy: Canva

Nicknamed the "Little Great Wall," Huangya Pass is a magnificent stretch of the Great Wall located in Tianjin. Rising 738 meters above sea level, this section features 42 kilometers of walls and around 80 watchtowers. The yellow stone walls glow golden at sunset, creating a picture-perfect moment that history lovers won’t want to miss.

Tianjin Eye

Tianjin Eye | Image Courtesy: Canva

This giant Ferris wheel stands right above the Yongle Bridge and has become one of Tianjin’s most recognisable landmarks. Rising to 120 metres, the Tianjin Eye offers a 30–40 minute ride with panoramic views of the skyline. It’s especially magical at night when the wheel lights up against the illuminated cityscape.

Tianjin Water Park

Spread over nearly 500 acres, Tianjin Water Park is the city’s largest public park, filled with lakes, islands, and colourful flower gardens. Depending on the season, you can stroll among tulips, lotus blooms, or chrysanthemums. Visitors also love boating on the lakes and exploring China’s largest bonsai garden, with over 400 intricately shaped trees.

Dule Temple

Dule Temple | Image Courtesy: X (@danaedholakia)

Dating back over a thousand years, Dule Temple is one of China’s oldest surviving wooden temples. Though rebuilt during later dynasties, it still houses remarkable treasures, including Asia’s largest clay statue of Guanyin, the Goddess of Mercy. For those seeking spirituality and ancient artistry, this UNESCO-recognised site is unmissable.

Tianjin Radio and Television Tower

Tianjin Radio and Television Tower | Image Courtesy: X (@BingwaIK)

A striking symbol of the city, the Tianjin Radio and Television Tower is the second tallest of its kind in China. Its observation deck and revolving restaurant, perched 248 metres above ground, offer sweeping views of Tianjin's cityscape, stunning whether you go by day, sunset, or night.

Tianjin Museum

For culture enthusiasts, the Tianjin Museum is a must-visit. Established in 2006, it spans 30,000 square meters and houses over 150,000 artefacts, from prehistoric items to fine Chinese calligraphy. Its exhibitions highlight Tianjin’s role in modern history while showcasing treasures spanning 10,000 years of civilisation.