Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 1st, 2025, To Sep 7th, 2025, For All Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dear Aries, this week calls for renewed energy and inspiration as you dedicate yourself to a fresh endeavour. You are now ready to face a new set of challenges, your hard work and dedication will help you handle them. Whatever comes your way will demand focus and commitment, so dig deep for answers rather than settling for surface-level solutions. Do not shy away from defending your ideas and standing in your power. Some of you may study new skills, learn on the job, or even consider higher education—possibly in a new location. Stay on top of your responsibilities and remember to support your well-being by paying close attention to your diet and choosing good quality food.

Taurus

Dear Taurus, this week may feel heavy with responsibilities or the pressure to follow rules, and your commitment could be put to the test. Stay consistent on your path, but allow yourself moments of light-heartedness to ease the load. Prioritize your health and well-being. In friendships, you may encounter a tricky situation—avoid gossip or rumours, and lean on the people you’ve trusted for years. Some of you could also connect with a new romantic partner, where the attraction and conversation flow effortlessly. Existing relationships may deepen as emotional bonds and magnetic pull become stronger.

Gemini

Dear Gemini, this week may bring questions or shifts around your finances and material stability. Take your time before making financial decisions, and be open to exploring new options outside your comfort zone. At work, this is a powerful time to assert yourself, showcase your talents, and claim the recognition you deserve. Collaborations and teamwork are highlighted. Do not overlook the importance of small but essential tasks. Some of you may also step up and take charge in home or family matters. Pay attention to your diet. Focus on eating clean and healthy.

Cancer

Dear Cancerians, you may feel unsupported, at a crossroads, or weighed down by financial concerns. Some of you could be emerging from a stressful period, with this phase opening the door to new opportunities and the ability to sustain yourself. Trust life’s mystery and be willing to choose a fresh path or explore collaborations. Seek new ways to create fulfilment rather than waiting for change in your current situation. Honor your emotions- do not dismiss them, for they hold the key to clarity and solutions. What you truly need now is inspiration and passion, and this will come by reconnecting with what makes your spirit come alive. For some, a new romantic cycle is also on the horizon.

Leo

Dear Leo, this week calls you to resist the urge to dwell on the past or get lost in nostalgia. Welcome change and transformation with an open heart. A decision weighing on your mind may feel stressful, and some of you could experience restless sleep or vivid dreams. Financial juggling across different areas may also present challenges. Lighten your load by inviting more playfulness and light-hearted energy into your days. Prioritize your well-being, and stay assertive and in control rather than letting emotions or anxieties take over. Teamwork, partnerships, and romantic connections are also highlighted, offering opportunities for growth and support.

Virgo

Dear Virgo, this week may bring a flood of emotions. Some of you could face an important decision impacting your personal or emotional life, and there may be hidden complexities involved. Take time to pause, gather more information, and plan carefully, as the choice you make could have long-lasting effects. Avoid rushing into decisions, especially those driven purely by emotions—stay grounded and let your intellect guide you. Travel could be on the horizon for some. Teamwork and collaboration are highlighted in both personal and professional areas, and advice from trusted individuals may prove invaluable. A few of you may also find yourselves signing contracts or engaging with higher authorities, government officials, or formal protocols.

Libra

Dear Libra, this week may bring some challenges to your material and emotional stability. Listen to your intuition carefully. If you have had a feeling about something, pay attention to it. Learn to wait, watch and observe your situation. Financially, you may need to make small adjustments, and it’s best to avoid impulsive or expensive purchases. Avoid drawing unnecessary attention to yourself. It is ok to lie low during this period. There may be moments of tension that disturb your peace of mind. Handle tense situations with emotional balance, logic and unwavering tact. Protect your energy, and prioritize sleep.

Scorpio

Dear Scorpio, this week brings a surge of emotions, creativity, and inspiration. Your natural charisma will shine, making you bold and magnetic. This is a dynamic period where you may find yourself in an “in-between” phase, ready to embrace new directions. Financially, a fresh opportunity may arise, though you may also feel drawn to indulge in your desires—whether through food, shopping, or self-pampering. Entrepreneurs and those in sales are encouraged to expand their horizons, as new prospects may come from different locations or even overseas, boosting your popularity. In love, your magnetism is undeniable. Passionate connections are highlighted, with some of you making important decisions about your current relationship, while singles may cross paths with someone interesting. Travel, exploration, and broadening your exposure will be especially rewarding now.

Sagittarius

Dear Sagittarius, this week you are urged to guard your energy. Fatigue, stress, or irregular sleep cycles may affect your well-being, so focus on rest and balance. Stay cautious of deception—read the fine print and verify details before committing. Your generosity with resources or advice will make a difference, but remember to conserve your strength too. Quiet reflection or meditation may reveal the clarity you seek. Some of you may find yourself spending more time at home or with family, though the slower pace could feel uninspiring. Use this period to recharge and plan ahead—you’ll need your energy for the exciting shifts to come.

Capricorn

Dear Capricorn, this week marks closure and transformation. A new chapter is unfolding, bringing clarity. Before moving ahead, pause to rest and restore your mind and body—self-care is essential now. As you bring balance back into your life, healing will follow, helping you feel renewed and radiant. This shift will draw abundance, prosperity, and even new love into your life. The energy around you is becoming lighter, freer, and far more magnetic. Sweet results await.

Aquarius

Dear Aquarius, this week you reclaim your power by standing up for what you believe in. You may choose to fight for your happiness, your principles, or simply your peace of mind. Cutting ties with certain people or situations could become necessary. While being assertive is healthy, guard against coming across as brash or demanding. A need for control—either yours or someone else’s—may surface, especially within your home or family. Listen with patience, but trust yourself to choose the path that safeguards your well-being. The energy is building momentum, and you are encouraged to ride the wave forward. Expect plenty of conversations and exchanges along the way.

Pisces

Dear Pisces, this week brings clarity, awakening, and a sense of renewal. The answers you have been seeking are finally within reach, making decision-making much easier than before. Healing energy flows into your life, especially if you’ve been focused on improving your health or wellness—you may notice tangible results, even a glow-up. Some of you may undergo a transformation in your appearance, perhaps with your hair, makeup, or overall style, boosting your confidence to new heights. Pampering yourself with the luxury and care you deserve will feel especially rewarding. You may also find yourself turning away from external validation or suitors’ advances, choosing instead to honour and celebrate yourself.