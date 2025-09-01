Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025: Check Date For Avahana, Puja Vidhi, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Day

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan marks the final day of the Jyeshtha Gauri Pujan, a significant festival which is primarily celebrated in Maharashtra during the Bhadrapada month. This three-day celebration kicks off with Avahana, where the Goddess is welcomed. It is followed by the main puja, and wraps up with Visarjan, which symbolises Goddess Gauri's return to her heavenly home.

Date in 2025

In 2025, Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan will take place on September 02, two days after Avahana and just a day after the main puja.

Mula Nakshatra Begins - 07:55 PM on September 01, 2025

Mula Nakshatra Ends - 09:51 PM on September 02, 2025

Rituals of Gauri Visarjan

On Visarjan day, families bid farewell to the idols of Goddess Gauri, typically made from clay and decorated with stunning embellishments, flowers, and sarees. Prior to the immersion, worshippers conduct aarti and offer naivedya, comprising food items such as puran poli, sweets, fruits, and coconut. Women especially pray for their husbands' long lives and prosperity, as well as for the welfare of their families.

Following these ceremonies, the idols are carried in a vibrant procession accompanied by devotional songs, the sounds of dhol-tasha, and the chants of "Gauri Ganapati Bappa Morya." The immersion represents the cyclical aspects of life, with arrivals and departures, while embracing the faith that Goddess Gauri will come back next year with new blessings.

Significance

Goddess' departure symbolises the return of divine grace after bestowing prosperity, fertility, and harmony upon the household. The visarjan also highlights the importance of detachment, reminding devotees that while the physical presence may leave, the spiritual blessings endure.

Final word

Jyeshtha Gauri Visarjan 2025 will be a heartfelt farewell to the Goddess, celebrated with devotion, gratitude, and the hopeful anticipation of her return next year to bring abundance and joy.