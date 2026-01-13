Delhi Road Rage Video Sparks Outrage After Woman Slapped During Heated Street Argument In Dwarka's Sector 10 |

Delhi: A late-night road rage incident in Delhi’s Dwarka Sector 10 triggered widespread debate on social media after a video showing a woman being slapped during a heated altercation went viral. The incident reportedly took place around 9 pm on Sunday following a dispute between two groups over a vehicle collision.

Dwarka Sec 10, New Delhipic.twitter.com/M5qnyMDUGY — NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs (@NCMIndiaa) January 12, 2026

Video Shows Argument After Road Rage

The video, initially shared on X by a user named Jimmy and later reposted by the National Commission for Men – India Council for Men Affairs, captures a tense exchange between a woman and two men on a public road. In the footage, the woman, seen wearing a blue dress, is heard hurling abuses at the men and repeatedly provoking them to engage in a fight.

According to the visuals, the argument escalates quickly. The woman is first seen confronting a man in a black shirt and, at one point, hitting him. The man appears to ignore her initially and turns his attention to another man accompanying the woman, seemingly attempting to de-escalate the situation. However, the woman then shifts her aggression towards another individual wearing a blue shirt, continuing to abuse and provoke him verbally.

After sustained verbal aggression and rising tempers, the man eventually retaliates by slapping the woman, a moment that has become the focal point of the controversy. Following this, the situation further deteriorates as a man accompanying the woman rushes towards the two men, seemingly to confront them. Another individual is seen stepping in between the groups in an attempt to calm the situation and prevent further violence.

The viral clip has sparked intense reactions online, with users expressing strong opinions on both the provocation and the act of physical violence. Many social media users condemned the incident, stressing that violence from either side is unacceptable.

Netizens React To Viral Video, Condemn Abuse & Violence

“This entire incident is wrong. Abusive language and provocation are wrong, and laying a hand on a woman is completely wrong. Disputes should be settled through legal means, not on the streets,” wrote one user, highlighting that neither verbal abuse nor physical assault can be justified.

Another user commented, “The fault lies with both sides. The woman shouldn't have used abusive language or slapped him first,” pointing out that responsibility lay on both sides. Several others echoed similar sentiments, urging people to handle such situations with restraint and maturity rather than anger.

One user summed up the prevailing mood online, saying, “In such situations, acting with wisdom, not anger, is the right course of action,” while another stressed that men should never raise their hand against women, regardless of the situation, and that women too must maintain civility to prevent matters from spiralling out of control.

As of now, there are no reports of any formal complaint being lodged by either party, nor has the Delhi Police confirmed whether any legal action has been initiated in connection with the incident.