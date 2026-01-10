Mumbai Metro 3 Ridership More Than Doubles After Aqua Line Opens Till Cuffe Parade, Daily Footfall Hits New Highs

X/Mumbai Metro 3

Mumbai: Ridership on Mumbai’s underground Metro 3, also known as the Aqua Line, surged sharply in the three months since the final stretch between Worli and Cuffe Parade was opened, highlighting growing commuter acceptance of the city’s first fully underground Metro corridor. The 33.5-km Colaba–Bandra–SEEPZ line has witnessed more than a twofold increase in passenger numbers following the completion of the entire route.

According to an Indian Express report citing the official data, Metro 3 recorded 19.7 lakh passengers in September, before the final phase became operational. After the full corridor opened on October 9, ridership jumped to 38.63 lakh in October. The upward trend continued in the following months, with 44.58 lakh commuters using the line in November and 46.56 lakh in December, reflecting sustained growth in daily usage.

The impact of the full SEEPZ–BKC–Colaba connectivity is evident in average weekday ridership figures as well. Prior to the final phase, Metro 3 was carrying an average of 75,052 passengers on weekdays. This number rose sharply to 1.23 lakh in October, increased further to 1.32 lakh in November, and touched 1.48 lakh in December. The line also recorded its highest single-day ridership on October 16, when 1.82 lakh passengers travelled on Metro 3.

To cater to the growing demand, services on the Aqua Line were increased from January 5. On weekdays, the number of trips has gone up from 265 to 292, majorly improving train frequency during peak hours. The headway, which earlier exceeded six minutes, has now been reduced to nearly three minutes. On Saturdays, services have been increased from 209 to 236 trips, while on Sundays continue to operate 198 services.

Stations offering interchanges with suburban railways and other Metro lines have emerged as major ridership hubs. Marol Naka recorded the highest footfall, with 16.45 lakh entries and exits between October and December. The station serves as a crucial interchange with Metro Line 1 and connects commuters travelling from the Dahisar East–Andheri East corridor via Line 7. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station followed with 10.28 lakh commuters during the same period.

BKC Records Over 7 Lakh Footfall

The Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) station ranked third, recording 7.3 lakh commuters, underlining the area’s importance as a major commercial and office hub. Siddhivinayak station in Prabhadevi and Santacruz station also saw strong usage, with nearly 6.66 lakh commuters each.

Officials from the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) said the focus in the coming months will be on boosting ridership further by strengthening last-mile connectivity. Initiatives include tie-ups with Cityflo buses at key stations such as BKC, Worli, Aarey JVLR and CSMT, with fares starting at Rs 9 and peak-hour bus frequencies of around 10 minutes, to be scaled up based on demand.

