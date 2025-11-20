IIM Lucknow Opens Applications For PhD Programme 2026; Apply By February 16, Check Eligibility

IIM Lucknow | Official Website

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has initiated the online application process for its Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD) for the 2026 academic cycle. The application window opened on the official website will stay open till February 16, 2026. The full-time programme, normally lasting 4.5 years, is targeted at developing top-quality researchers and academic leaders.

The PhD program at IIM Lucknow emphasises rigorous research, interdisciplinary learning, and field-driven insights. It assigns a regular faculty mentor to each scholar who provides continuous guidance related to the direction of research, theoretical grounding, and publication strategy. The students at IIML can specialise in various domains: Marketing, Finance, HR, Operations, Economics, Decision Sciences, Business Sustainability, Communication, Strategic Management, IT & Systems, and Agri-Business Management.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can apply through multiple qualification routes:

-Master's degree with minimum required marks

-Four-year Engineering degree

-Professional qualifications such as CA, ICWA, or CS

-Eligible postgraduate programmes from IIMs

Also, there should be a minimum of 55% marks in all public examinations starting from Class 10 onwards.

The selection process encompasses:

-Assessment of entrance exam scores

-Faculty interaction round

Certain applicants may be exempted from particular entrance tests based on their previous academic qualifications.

Diverse career prospects after graduation

Graduates of the program move into careers in academia, corporate research, consulting, think tanks, and public policy organisations. A large number of them secure faculty positions in leading management institutions in India and overseas, while others contribute to industry through data-driven and analytical roles across management domains.

Comprehensive Financial Support for Scholars

The Institute offers comprehensive financial support to enrolled scholars. This includes a full tuition fee waiver, a monthly living stipend, on-campus accommodation, a contingency grant, a laptop and research support, and support for attending national and international conferences. Health insurance and professional membership reimbursement are provided to create an enabling research environment.