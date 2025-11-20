Stainless Academy To Reach 5 Lakh MSMEs Nationwide Under Skill Empowerment Drive |

Mumbai: Stainless Academy, which is aligned with national initiatives such as 'Make in India' and 'Skill India' announced its plans to reach over 5 lakh Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across India. The initiative empowers students, young professionals, and MSMEs, including fabricators, at the grassroots level with category awareness and future-ready skills, strengthening the value chain and driving sustainable growth across the industry.

Since its inception, the Stainless Academy has trained over 60,000 MSME fabricators, educated around 9000 students across engineering and polytechnic colleges through specialised programmes, and conducted multiple industry sessions to strengthen the sector. Stainless Academy is associated with India's largest steel producer, Jindal Stainless, India’s largest stainless steel producer.

“In our pursuit of an Atmanirbhar Bharat, building human capital is paramount. The Stainless Academy is our commitment to shaping that future by fostering knowledge, skill, and excellence at every level of the value chain. Our goal is not only to prepare a competent workforce, but to build an ecosystem that propels India’s industrial growth on the global stage,” said Abhyuday Jindal, managing director of Jindal Stainless

The academy partners with leading academic institutions such as IITs, NITs, and polytechnic colleges to offer specialised courses on the subject. This ensures a future-ready talent pool and a smoother transition of students into the workforce, strengthening their ability to meet modern industrial challenges. One recent example of this collaborative effort is the company’s MoU for advanced research, teaching, and training in stainless steel applications—including transportation, infrastructure, and logistics—under which classes began earlier this month at Gati Shakti Vishwavidyalaya, Vadodara.

The programme plans to train over 5 lakh MSMEs by 2030, expanding its footprint across India’s main stainless steel clusters, including Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, and West Bengal, among others. By engaging both urban and rural communities, the initiative ensures equitable access to modern skill development opportunities. Through its flagship Fabricator Training Programs (FTPs), the academy provides grassroots-level training in fabrication techniques, design, and quality standards. Complementing this are the training programmes for the downstream industry, which enhance workforce capabilities. These sessions are conducted through a mix of workshops and classroom training, ensuring practical learning and real-world application. The academy also conducts industry sessions designed to help enterprises modernise operations, integrate digital technologies, and enhance productivity for global competitiveness.

“Through the Stainless Academy, we aim to nurture a culture of continuous learning and upskilling — one that keeps pace with new technologies, processes, and possibilities. It’s not just about training the workforce of today, but preparing the workforce of tomorrow,” said Vijay Sharma, director, corporate affairs, Jindal Stainless, highlighting the Academy’s vision.

